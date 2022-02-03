Thursday, Feb. 3
WITHIN OUR RANGE BOOK STUDY Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m. Read and gather together to discuss and reflect on “Trees and Other Witnesses” by Kathy Taylor. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 4
Library Olympics Feb. 4 - 22. Celebrate the Winter Olympics and immerse yourself in global cultures by selecting from the BV Library’s list of tasks (reading, watching, cooking, crafting and sporting) and pair one with each of the five continents. Complete five global tasks and be entered to win a puzzle. Pick up an Olympic entry form from the Library (or print one from our website). Completed forms are due by Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Weekend, Feb. 5-6
Central Colorado UAS Club Meeting Feb. 5, 9 a.m., Buena Vista Airport, Operations Room. Phil Crossley will present key points on Western’s Geography’s GIS Certification program.
SUNDAY SCIENCE PROGRAM Feb. 6, 10 a.m. Honoring International Darwin Day on Feb. 12, the BBC video “Darwin’s Struggle: The Evolution of the Origin of Species” will be featured and accessed on the Central Colorado Humanists website: centralcoloradohumanists.org
Monday, Feb. 7
VIRTUAL QIGONG Feb. 7, 5 p.m. Qigong involves coordinated slow flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind. No registration required. Taiji Shen Gong, Part 2. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Virtual Artist’s Palette: Pet Love Portraits Feb. 9, 2 p.m. Immortalize your beloved furry (scaly, feathered, hairy or imaginary) friend in this pet portrait class. Pick up your art kit at the Library (while supplies last) and join the class by Zoom. Registration recommended. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
Free Legal Self-help Clinic Feb. 9, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
The Young at Heart Potluck at the BV Community Center on Feb. 9 has been cancelled due to Covid concerns. It may resume in March for a program and corned beef and cabbage.
LOOKING FORWARD
GREAT DECISIONS: CLIMATE CHANGE Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m. The ideological divide in the United States on the subject of climate change has impeded progress in curbing greenhouse emissions. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
HCFAA PRESENTS THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS Feb. 12 & 13, 6 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for students, free for ages 3 and under.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS Feb. 14, noon - 1 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring Lisa Duran on current immigration issues. Questions for Duran may be submitted in advance to Linda Mulka at llmulka@msn.com. The Zoom link to the meeting can be found at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org
HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN BUENA VISTA Feb. 17, 10 a.m. - noon, digital or in-person at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main Street. Join the Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking in collaboration with Buena Vista Hope for important training on how human trafficking is impacting this state and region. Lunch and snacks provided by BV Hope. Email buenavistahope@gmail.com to receive Zoom information.
ONGOING EVENTS
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
Virtual Alphabet Story Time Fridays through June 3. Come to the library the Monday before through the Monday after each Story Time to pick up your alphabet letter kit. The books Mrs. Hancock reads each week are available for checkout at the library. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second Wednesday of the month, Wesley & Rose Restaurant, Surf Hotel. The public is invited.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
