Thursday
May 25
CKS PADDLEFEST May 25-29, Buena Vista. Check www.ckspaddlefest.com for schedule of events.
COFFEE WITH THE COMMISSION May 25, 9 - 10 a.m., Buena Vista Roastery Cafe, 409 E. Main St. Come and ask questions with the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission. The commission will buy coffee.
CHAFFEE COUNTY DEMOCRATS MEETING May 25, 5:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo meeting room, 29780 N. US Hwy. 24. Some topics to be discussed will be the new County Administrator, Strategic Plan implementation, Land Use Code update, Sustainable Development and more. Bring your questions.
HIGH ROCKY RIDERS CLUB MEETING May 25, 6 p.m., High Country Nazarene Church. New members welcome.
Weekend
May 27-28
SALIDA MAKER’S MARKET May 27, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scout Hut, 210 East Hackett, Salida. Featuring a rotating group of local artists and makers.
HORSESHOE TOURNAMENT May 28, 1 p.m., VFW Post #1166. Blind draw doubles. $10 entry. Sign up at 12:30 p.m. (719) 395-2929.
Tuesday
May 30
DARK-SKY BENEFIT CONCERT May 30, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant. Vicki Genfan and High Desert Acoustic Duo will perform in Salida to raise awareness about our national monuments. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a dark-sky photography presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance at the SteamPlant Box Office or online at SalidaSteamPlant.com, or $30 at the door (subject to availability).
Wednesday
May 31
FOCUS GROUP: BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY May 31, noon - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How can the library support educators, nonprofits, businesses and civic services? Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisions as we grow and build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
LOOKING FORWARD
PILATES/MEDITATION June 2, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
SUMMER READING KICKOFF FAMILY CONCERT & CIRCUS June 3, 10 a.m. - noon, McPhelemy Park. Celebrate the new McPhelemy Park stage with games, activities and performances. Songs, storytelling, interactive play with Jeff and Paige, and circus performances with the Salida Circus.
WALDEN CHAMBER CONCERT June 4, 3 p.m., SteamPlant Event Center, Salida. Final concert of the 20th season. Pre-concert informance at 2 p.m. by Jo Boatright. Concert tickets are free to students and free for an accompanying adult. Tickets are available at www.WaldenChamberMusic.org, at the SteamPlant and on the SteamPlant website at SalidaSteamPlant.com. Livestream tickets to watch from home are also available.
FAMILY TAKE AND MAKE KITS June 5, Buena Vista Public Library. DIY puzzle and optical illusions families and friends can complete and enjoy together. Free kits available while supplies last.
QIGONG June 5, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
FAMILY YOGA IN THE PARK June 6, 10 - 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to play on the grass in this fun and flexible class. Bring a towel or yoga mat. Meet near the stage at McPhelemy Park.
‘READ AND FEED’ FAMILY STORY TIME: SPANISH THEME June 6, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. This cultural experience includes story time followed by a cooking lesson and ingredients for the family to cook together. Register at forms.gle/N5A5uLpcpbc87CPL9
MEDITATION June 6, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
INTUITIVE BOTANICAL DRAWINGS 1 June 7, noon - 2 p.m., Connect with nature through art sketching using botanicals for inspiration. Please bring botanical reference material to class - pinecones, flowers, leaves, etc. Class size limited to 12. Register at forms.gle/iaUcMpdarnJSGaB27
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK June 7, 3 - 4 p.m. Dr. Mike Rucker will use “The Fun Habit” strategies to teach how to build fun into an actionable and effortless habit, and why it helps increase health, joy and productivity. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
INTUITIVE BOTANICAL DRAWINGS 2 June 8, noon - 2 p.m., Connect with nature through art sketching using botanicals for inspiration. Please bring botanical reference material to class – pinecones, flowers, leaves, etc. Class size limited to 12. Register at forms.gle/iaUcMpdarnJSGaB27
CPW BIG GAME SEASON STRUCTURE PUBLIC MEETING June 8, 6 - 7:30 p.m., Chaffee County Archery Range & Browns Canyon Bowhunters, 16201 US Hwy 285 (south of Chaffee Landfill). Learn about the current BGSS and the potential changes CPW is considering. CPW wants to give the public ample opportunities to provide input and help inform the BGSS planning process. For more information regarding these public meetings, visit our BGSS EngageCPW page.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ACA PRODUCTS June 9, 10 - 11 a.m., 702 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista. Put on your Carhartts and come out to ACA for storytime. Explore the big trucks after a few rocky stories. All ages welcome.
HCB PET FOOD DRIVE June 9, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., High Country Bank, 7360 West Hwy 50, Salida. Food drive for Ark-Valley Humane Society. All types of cat and dog food will be accepted in unopened bags. For questions, contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
WRITING WOW WORKSHOP June 12, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Three-part workshop led by local author Jan Pratt on writing “Wonderful, Original Work.” Ages 8-12. Parents are welcome to attend with their children and write together. Register at forms.gle/JbNwjpcuQo4UHt3a9
ONGOING EVENTS
BVHPC COLORING CONTEST through May. This year the coloring sheet will feature the Buena Vista Town Hall. Local schools, the library and HPC members will be distributing sheets with an outline of the 1883 Town Hall. Aspiring young artists are invited to decorate this sheet using any medium--crayons, markers, paint, or others--with all submissions limited to a single side of the entry form. Submit completed artwork at the library. The deadline is May 19. Community members are invited to vote for their three favorite pieces May 26, 1 - 4 p.m.; May 27, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; and May 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The artwork with the most votes in each of four age brackets will receive a gift card from a BV business and their framed, prize-winning entry.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
