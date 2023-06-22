Thursday
June 22
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 22, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Howie Campbell
Friday
June 23
AUTHOR GALLERY June 23-24, Salida Books, 109 North F Street. Visit with: Thomas K. Carpenter, L.V. Ditchkus, Gaga Gabardi, Bill Hatcher, Laurel McHargue, Kathy Taylor, Cam Torrens and Monica Young. Come and talk with local authors about their books and their writing journeys and get your personal copies signed. All the authors’ books will be for sale through Salida Books. These authors and more will also be at the Salida Regional Library on June 23 from 4:30 - 6 p.m. for an author meet-and-greet.
HCFAA PRESENTS ‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’ June 23-25, Buena Vista High School. 7 p.m. on June 23 & 24, 2 and 7 p.m. on June 25. Tickets are $5 for students, $15 for adults and may be purchased at hcfaa.ludus.com
STUFFY SLEEPOVER AND FAMILY GAME NIGHT June 23, 4 - 7 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Read stories and play games before saying goodbye to your fuzzy friend for the night. Pick up your stuffed animal on Saturday morning. Check our Facebook and Instagram to see what they did all night.
AHRA SUMMER NATURALIST PROGRAM June 23, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Salida East Campground Pavilion. Join the park naturalist to learn about these nocturnal flying mammals, updates on White Nosed Syndrome and bat status nationwide. For more info or to register, visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Calendar.aspx
ARMY 101ST CONCERT June 23, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. The Army 101st Band brings patriotic music and marches in a free community concert to celebrate our veterans through music. Season subscriptions and tickets for individual shows are available at TaborOperaHouse.org
Weekend
June 24-25
PAPRIKA MAGIC SHOW AND JUGGLING WORKSHOP June 24, 10 - 11 a.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista. Ooh and aah at the wonders of Paprika’s magic show. Learn a circus trick of your own. All ages welcome. Meet at McPhelemy Park Stage.
Monday
June 26
WRITING WOW WORKSHOP June 26, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Three-part workshop led by local author Jan Pratt on writing “Wonderful, Original Work.” Ages 8-12. Parents are welcome to attend with their children and write together. Register at forms.gle/JbNwjpcuQo4UHt3a9
Tuesday
June 27
PORTRAITS OF BV PAST AND PRESENT June 27, 12 - 2 p.m. Teens. With historian Suzy Kelly, study historical photos of Buena Vista and take pictures of Buena Vista today. Develop photography skills essential to capturing moments in this four-part class. The final project will be presented during the library’s July 28 Movie Night at the Drive In. Bring your phone camera or digital camera, or use one of the library iPads. Register at forms.gle/ZYPmb79u28y9vHif7
Wednesday
June 28
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK June 28, 7 - 8 p.m. Chat with Tananarive Due about her newest work “The Wishing Pool and Other Stories.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 29, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Mountain Mantra
WALK BACK IN TIME HISTORIC TOUR June 29, 9 - 11 a.m. Explore the stories and people behind Buena Vista’s historic downtown in this walking tour with local historian Suzy Kelly. Meet at the Buena Vista Public Library and wear comfortable walking shoes.
TIN CUP ART FAIR July 3, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tin Cup Town Hall. Colorful watercolors, barbed wire flower yard art, stained glass sun catchers, area wildlife and scenic photography and many other unique items will be featured and for sale. For more information, please call Janet at 970-641-4082.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUPPETS July 6, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Meghan and her pals are back and share a story of friendship and sticking with each other through thick and thin. All ages.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 6, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Gene Farrar.
SALIDA CONFLUENCE EXHIBITION July 6-30, Paquette Gallery at the Salida SteamPlant, 220 West Sackett Ave. Opening Artists Reception July 6, 5 - 6:30 p.m. Featuring the works of women artists from Chaffee County and around the Salida area. For more info, visit salidasteamplant.com
COLORADO BREWERS RENDEZVOUS July 7-8, Riverside Park, 110 Sackett Ave., Salida. Exclusive beers not featured at the Rendezvous at the Pre-Vous July 7, 6 - 8 p.m. at the SteamPlant Theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets for the Pre-Vous cost $70. Sample unlimited brews from more than 60 participating Colorado craft breweries at Riverside Park on July 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $60 plus fees; VIP tickets cost $120 plus fees. Purchase tickets for both the Pre-Vous and Colorado Brewers Rendezvous and view the participating breweries via EventBrite.
AHRA SUMMER NATURALIST PROGRAM July 7, 8 - 9 p.m., Salida East Campground Pavilion. Join the park naturalist to learn about Astronomy (PPT presentation) and participate in a live astro viewing, weather permitting. For more info or to register, visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Calendar.aspx
MOUNTAIN MANIA CAR SHOW July 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buena Vista. Trophies for 10 different categories. Live music by Maynard Mills Blues Band. $35 registration, includes dash plaque, T-shirt and more. Register online at www.mountainmaniacarshow.com. Questions? Contact Daniel Johansen, event director, at 303-717-6837 or johansendaniel@mac.com
ONGOING EVENTS
CALL FOR ARTISTS 2023 Open Awards Show, Sept. 1-4. Categories: Oil, watercolor, pastels/drawing, acrylic, fiber, printmaking, photography, mixed media 2D & 3D, jewelry, glass, ceramics and wood and metal sculptures. Over $2,600 in awards. Online registration open from June 26 to July 24 at www.chaffeearts.com
RALLEY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182, www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
