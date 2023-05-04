Thursday
May 4
COFFEE WITH THE COMMISSION May 4, 9 - 10 a.m., Buena Vista Roastery Cafe, 409 E. Main St. Come and ask questions with the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission. The commission will buy coffee.
CHUBB PARK SIGN & KIOSK INSTALLATION May 4, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Help create designated dispersed campsites at the beautifully scenic Chubb Park meadows on Trout Creek Pass. Meet at the gas station in Johnson Village to carpool to the site. Bring work gloves, water, snacks, long pants and shirt. Find out more at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME May 4, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. St. Mary’s.
FOCUS GROUP: EDUCATION AND CHILD CARE May 4, 4 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How can the library support educators, nonprofits, businesses and civic services? Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisions as we grow and build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
Friday
May 5
HRRMC ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR May 5, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1000 Rush Dr., Salida. Featuring the works of hospital employees. Proceeds go to funding free mammograms, equipment and educational events.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: BUENA VISTA HERITAGE MUSEUM May 5, 10 - 11 a.m., 506 E. Main St. After enjoying stories in the school room, tour the museum and watch the model train in action. Local historians will be available to answer questions about Buena Vista’s fascinating past.
PILATES/MEDITATION May 5, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
VALLEY VISIONS ART SHOW May 5-7, 5 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Event Center Ballroom. Artwork from over 75 local artists will be on display and for sale. The artist reception is free and open to the public and will include a cash bar, artist award presentations, a silent auction and of course lots of amazing artwork. There will also be a show of the top artists from our local schools. For more details see: https://www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/valley-visions
‘EARTH SONGS’ May 5-7. The Notables’ spring concert series, focusing on our role as stewards of the Earth. May 5, 7 p.m., ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista;
May 6, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 228 E. 4th Street, Salida; May 7, 3 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, W. 220 Sackett Ave. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, call Linda Taylor, 719 539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org
Weekend
May 6-7
BROWNS CREEK CLEAN UP DAY May 6, 9 a.m. - noon. Join Chaffee Rec Adopters and Browns Creek Alliance to do dispersed camping area clean up before the summer gets going. Meet at the gas station in Johnson Village to carpool to the site. Bring work gloves, closed-toe shoes, shovels/rakes, water bottle and food, hat, long pants and sleeves. Find out more at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/
SALIDA MAKER’S MARKET May 6, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scout Hut, 210 East Hackett, Salida. Featuring a rotating group of local artists and makers.
HORSEHOE TOURNAMENT May 6, 1 p.m., VFW Post 1166, Johnson Village. Sign up at 12:30 p.m. $10 entry. Chili cook off at 2 p.m. Blind draw doubles. Use your own shoes or house shoes. For questions, call 719-395-2929.
AVMD DANCE NIGHT May 6, 6 - 9 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Arkansas Valley Music and Dance’s final dance for this season until Sept. 2. There will be a potluck dinner from 6 - 7 p.m., and we will dance from 7 - 9 p.m. No partner or experience is needed. Enjoy a live local band and make a new friend. For more information, call Lee at 210-275-3355.
CCH SUNDAY SCIENCE PROGRAM May 7, 10 a.m., Scout Hut, 210 East Hackett, Salida. The subject will be Communication When We Disagree and will feature two TED Talk presentations. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Masks are welcome but not required.
Monday
May 8
LIBRARY EXPANSION COMMUNITY MEETING May 8, 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisionsand build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
C 2-5 INNING BASEBALL GAMES May 8, 4:30 and 6 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Field. Vs. Custer County.
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING May 8, 6 - 8 p.m., Sangre De Cristo building, 29780 US Highway 24 N., Buena Vista. All registered Republicans are welcome to attend. Any questions? Please contact Jennifer Barker, Secretary@chaffeecogop.org
Wednesday
May 10
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON May 10, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Our speaker will be Heather Rupska, the director of the BV Chamber. Our main dish will be fried chicken, so please bring a side dish or dessert and your own place setting. Door prizes will be awarded.
MS 2-5 INNING BASEBALL GAMES May 10, 4 and 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Field. Vs. Cotopaxi.
CREATIVE MIXER May 10, 5 p.m., Pacquette Gallery at the Salida SteamPlant. The featured artists will be Roberta Smith and Barbara Ford. Music will be provided by Aubrea Alford. Cash bar will be available.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK May 10, 6 p.m. Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Jena Friedman discusses her book “Not Funny.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
COFFEE WITH THE COMMISSION May 11, 9 - 10 a.m., Buena Vista Roastery Cafe, 409 E. Main St. Come and ask questions with the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission. The commission will buy coffee.
JV DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL GAMES May 11, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Field. Vs. Alamosa.
GLOBAL DECISIONS: CLIMATE MIGRATION May 11, 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. As climate change accelerates and drought and rising sea levels become more common, millions of people in affected regions must prepare to uproot themselves and seek safety elsewhere. Meet at the library or attend via Zoom at bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
SALIDA FILM FESTIVAL May 11-14, Salida SteamPlant Event Center. For the program and lineup to date, visit EVENTBRITE
GAME NIGHT: PARTY GAMES May 12, 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Gear up for game night and play party games that are perfect for large groups. Bring the family and try new board and card games. Pizza is on us! Donate a puzzle or game and pick up something new at the “Swapping Table.”
QIGONG May 15, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
GENTLE YOGA May 16, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
FOCUS GROUP: NONPROFITS AND FAITH LEADERS May 16, noon - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How can the library support educators, nonprofits, businesses and civic services? Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisions as we grow and build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
MEDITATION May 16, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
ARTIST’S PALETTE: WOOD BURNING May 17-18, noon - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn basic wood burning techniques while creating a dragonfly coaster. All supplies provided. Register at buenavistapubliclibrary.org/event
ONGOING EVENTS
BVHPC COLORING CONTEST through May. This year the coloring sheet will feature the Buena Vista Town Hall. Local schools, the library and HPC members will be distributing sheets with an outline of the 1883 Town Hall. Aspiring young artists are invited to decorate this sheet using any medium with all submissions limited to a single side of the entry form. Submit completed artwork at the library. The deadline is May 19. Community members are invited to vote for their three favorite pieces May 26, 1 - 4 p.m.; May 27, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; and May 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The artwork with the most votes in each of four age brackets will receive a gift card from a BV business and their framed, prize-winning entry.
LWVCC GERANIUM SALE May 1-20. The League is offering a choice of red, pink and white geraniums, plus–new this year–a two-toned mosquito repelling scented geranium. All locally-sourced plants are $17.50 and must be pre-ordered. Online sales may be found at lwvchaffeecounty.org. Pick up of the pre-ordered plants is May 31, from 3-5 p.m. in either Buena Vista (Congregational United Church of Christ) or Salida (First Methodist Church). Orders of $50 or more will be delivered, upon request.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.