Thursday
June 15
HOMEBUYER’S WORKSHOP June 15, noon, Colorado Mountain College, 349 East 9th St., Salida, Room 104. The workshop takes participants through the home buying process from loan application to loan closing and life as a homeowner. Free, but reservations are required. For more information, contact (719) 269-7687, or laura.yost@uaacog.com
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK June 15, 1 - 2 p.m. Bestselling author and award-winning photographer Jamie Beck looks at her photography collection “An American in Provence.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
“STORIES IN A FLASH” FICTION WRITING WORKSHOP June 15, 3 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Include all of the elements of a satisfying story but at a greatly-reduced word count (100-1,500 words). Three-part workshop led by local author Laurel McHargue. Attend one or all of the sessions. Register at forms.gle/z5bLNXfiCAHboE3HA
Friday
June 16
HCB PET FOOD DRIVE June 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., High Country Bank, 516 US Highway 24 North, Buena Vista. Food drive for Ark-Valley Humane Society. All types of cat and dog food will be accepted in unopened bags. For questions, contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
PILATES/MEDITATION June 16, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Weekend
June 17-18
INTRO TO FLY FISHING AND CASTING June 17, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Learn the basics of fly fishing and casting, plus tips from a local angler. Practice on the lawn before transitioning to water. Fly rods provided, or bring your own. Pizza provided for lunch. Register at forms.gle/KQFbcSUxT4tcP9zM9
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION June 17, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Stonecroft Speaker Linda Roush from Fruita, Co. Music by LaRae Garretson. High Tea will be enjoyed. It’s your chance to wear a beautiful hat and bring your favorite teacup. $10 per person. Please RSVP to Jan 719-395-3108 or Betty 719-395-6967.
HAZEL MILLER CONCERT June 17, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Hazel Miller and her band will rock the Tabor with an energetic blend of jazz, blues, R&B and more. Season subscriptions and tickets for individual shows are available at TaborOperaHouse.org
JUNE CHAUTAUQUA June 18, 2 p.m., Lake George Charter School, 38874 US Hwy 24, Lake George. Pikes Peak Historical Society presents Judge James Castello, the founder of Florissant. Third generation grandson Robert Cox plans to share stories and a tale or two portraying his great-great-great-grandfather. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.
DARK SKY VIEWING June 18, 6:30 p.m., Hecla Junction, at the end of CR 194. Dark sky viewing and education to support International Dark Sky Park Certification for Browns Canyon National Monument. $10 parking fee; carpooling is suggested. The event is limited to 10 attendees and a participation confirmation, as well as any questions, must be emailed to erickmiller@hotmail.com
Monday
June 19
TABOR YOUTH COLLECTIVE WORKSHOPS June 19-23 and June 26-29, Tabor Opera House, Leadville. The Tabor Youth Collective returns with free workshops on theater and the arts to local youth. Participants will give a free performance on the Tabor’s famous stage on June 29 at 7 p.m.
WRITING WOW WORKSHOP June 19, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Three-part workshop led by local author Jan Pratt on writing “Wonderful, Original Work.” Ages 8-12. Parents are welcome to attend with their children and write together. Register at forms.gle/JbNwjpcuQo4UHt3a9
‘MENOPAUSE: BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER’ This 5-week course will take place weekly starting June 19 from noon to 2 p.m. outside at the HRRMC Outdoor Exercise Pavilion, 1000 Rush Dr. in Salida. The course is free to the public and limited to 20 participants. To register, and for more information, please call (719) 530-2040.
QIGONG June 19, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Tuesday
June 20
BILINGUAL YOGA June 20, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
‘MEN’S PELVIC HEALTH: AGES 30-60’ This 5-week course will begin on June 20 and take place weekly thereafter from noon to 2 p.m. with the exception of July 4. Classes will be held in the group exercise room at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion, and outside at the HRRMC Outdoor Exercise Pavilion, 1000 Rush Dr., Salida. Free to the public, limited to 20 participants. For more information, and to register, please call (719) 530-2040.
MEDITATION June 20, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
Wednesday
June 21
CODE FROM SCRATCH June 21, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. All ages. In this creative process, students practice reasoning skills as they think like a computer and work collaboratively while testing each other’s programs. No Scratch or coding experience necessary. Bring your own laptop, or limited devices available to use at the library. Register at forms.gle/LVexp5zFWHGGeiWu6
LOOKING FORWARD
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 22, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Howie Campbell
AUTHOR GALLERY June 23-24, Salida Books, 109 North F Street. Visit with: Thomas K. Carpenter, L.V. Ditchkus, Gaga Gabardi, Bill Hatcher, Laurel McHargue, Kathy Taylor, Cam Torrens and Monica Young. Come and talk with local authors about their books and their writing journeys and get your personal copies signed. All the authors’ books will be for sale through Salida Books. These authors and more will also be at the Salida Regional Library on June 23 from 4:30 - 6 p.m. for an author meet-and-greet.
HCFAA PRESENTS ‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’ June 23-25, Buena Vista High School. 7 p.m. on June 23 & 24, 2 and 7 p.m. on June 25. Tickets are $5 for students, $15 for adults and may be purchased at hcfaa.ludus.com
STUFFY SLEEPOVER AND FAMILY GAME NIGHT June 23, 4 - 7 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Read stories and play games before saying goodbye to your fuzzy friend for the night. Pick up your stuffed animal on Saturday morning. Check our Facebook and Instagram to see what they did all night.
ARMY 101ST CONCERT June 23, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. The Army 101st Band brings patriotic music and marches in a free community concert to celebrate our veterans through music. Season subscriptions and tickets for individual shows are available at TaborOperaHouse.org
PAPRIKA MAGIC SHOW AND JUGGLING WORKSHOP June 24, 10 - 11 a.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista. Ooh and aah at the wonders of Paprika’s magic show. Learn a circus trick of your own. All ages welcome. Meet at McPhelemy Park Stage.
WRITING WOW WORKSHOP June 26, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Three-part workshop led by local author Jan Pratt on writing “Wonderful, Original Work.” Ages 8-12. Parents are welcome to attend with their children and write together. Register at forms.gle/JbNwjpcuQo4UHt3a9
PORTRAITS OF BV PAST AND PRESENT June 27, 12 - 2 p.m. Teens. With cooperation from historian Suzy Kelly, study historical photos of Buena Vista and take pictures of Buena Vista today. The final project, a collection of student work, will be presented during the library’s July 28 Movie Night at the Drive In. Bring your phone camera or digital camera, or use one of the library iPads. Register at forms.gle/ZYPmb79u28y9vHif7
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK June 28, 7 - 8 p.m. Chat with Tananarive Due about her newest work “The Wishing Pool and Other Stories.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
ONGOING EVENTS
RALLEY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
NAMI Chaffee County: An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
