Thursday, Nov. 17
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Nov. 17, 5 - 7 p.m., 105 S. Court St., Unit 150, Buena Vista. Hosted by La Vista and Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce. Food by Chef Amy and Simple Eatery. Light refreshments, beer, wine and margaritas will be available. $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Please pre-register at www.cognitoforms.com/BuenaVistaChamberOfCommerce/BusinessAfterHoursNov17
Friday, Nov. 18
Alpine Orchestra: A SMORGASBORD OF FAVORITES Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Old Church on Harrison, Leadville; Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, Sackett & G Street; Nov. 20, 3 p.m., ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Rd., Buena Vista. Concert features Brahms waltzes, Gliere, Russian sailors dance, Bizet, Prelude to Carmen, Sullivan, Pirates of Penzance and more. Free; donations welcome.
Weekend, Nov. 19-20
FALL GARAGE SALE Nov. 19, 9 a.m. - noon, 605 Teller St., Salida. Fundraiser garage sale for Salida Circus, as well as for underprivileged youth and scholarships for camps and classes.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS FAIR Nov. 19, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Featuring a silent auction, over 45 vendors from across the region and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Nov. 19, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Refreshments served. Speaker is Drew Felix, LTCL USAR Retired, “An Army of One.” Special Feature by Susan Shampine of Mini Blessings. Music by Huck Burns and Boogie Lewis. Please RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Judy at 719-395-8230
HOLIDAY MARKET Nov. 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Stardust, 16450 CR 306. A traditional, outdoor holiday market with 15+ vendors from woodcarving, glassblowing, metalsmith, canvas bags, wellness products, tie dye, fiber arts and more. Inside the venue will be a Warming Station with a Hot Cocoa Bar. Free family holiday movies at 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. with free popcorn.
CANDLE MAKING Nov. 19, 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the fundamentals of candle making! Create your own soy-wax candle to brighten your home or to give as a gift. All materials provided. Register for 10 a.m. class at forms.gle/c2oTyMWTHjaSmgqm8 or the 1:30 p.m. class at forms.gle/ikwvdAVEC1V5Utfv8
WAGON RIDES Nov. 19-20, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt. Princeton Riding Stables, 14582 County Road 162. The cost: Bring a bag of groceries for the food banks. Bring your family and have a great time.
Monday, Nov. 21
QIGONG Nov. 21, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
LOOKING FORWARD
BVSC TURKEY TROT 5K & FUN RUN Nov. 24, Railroad and Cedar streets, Buena Vista. Enjoy well-maintained trails along Arkansas River with great views of the Collegiate Peaks. Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. and is free, 5k at 10 a.m. and is $35. Find out more and register online at oneloveendurance.com
SALIDA CHRISTMAS MOUNTAIN FIREWORKS Nov. 25, 6 p.m. Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain will be closed at the gate to all traffic on the 25th. Questions, Brandon Evans, Salida Fire Department, 719-539-2212.
GENTLE YOGA Nov. 29, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 2 Nov. 30, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Topics include HTML, CSS and JavaScript and will provide the foundation you need tocreate your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one of ours. Register at forms.gle/HfSHXTvCcGDVjAKu9
WILD AND SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL Dec. 1, Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, Buena Vista. Doors open at the Ivy Ballroom at 6 p.m., and films begin at 7 p.m. for both virtual and in-person screenings. Tickets are $10 for GARNA members, $20 for non-members; ages 12 and under are $5. Household ticket prices for the virtual show are $20 for members and $30 for members. Tickets are available at garna.org. For questions, contact Cat Anderson at programs@garna.org, or call 719-539-5106. For more info, visit wildandscenicfilmfestival.org
ONGOING EVENTS
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s supports older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow
shoveling service. Become a volunteer to help our older adults this winter. To sign up:
https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information,
call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays, 10 a.m. The Salida Circus teaches stretches, games and circus skills including juggling, tumbling, parent tot acrobatics, stilt walking and so much more. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Teen Ambassadors third Friday of each month, 3:45 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 12-18. Meet after school to share ideas, shape decisions and represent the library to others. Snacks provided.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.