Wildflower ID hike July 24 GARNA will host a hike from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 24, led by Robin Dunn of Leadville, a wildflower expert.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m., at the Presbyterian Church in Leadville and will carpool from there.
Cost is $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members. Visit garna.org/calendar/wildflower-hike for more information and to register. Space is limited.
LOOKING FORWARD
Mac & Cheese Bake-Off July 29 presented by Fading West Building Systems. A fundraiser to help Habitat for Humanity better serve the communities of Chaffee County. Event will be held at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs pavilion from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.Adult tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door; tickets for children ages 12 and under are $5.
For more information, visit www.chaffe4ehabitat.org
Gold Rush Days July 31-Aug. 1 At the Buena Vista River Park for live music, arts & crafts fair with many vendors, beer garden and food, historical reenactments and the Burro Race Triple Crown.
Burro Race begins at 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 1.
The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War Sept. 18 This year, the event is being held at the Meadows as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Register to participate at bit.ly/362Y1TK and receive 10 pounds of tomatoes and a commemorative t-shirt.
BV Strong Community Dinner Sept. 20 5:30-7 p.m. Come together in a nonpolitical, noncommercial, non-promotional event to share food and friendship as we celebrate and nurture a sense of community. Registration for volunteering and table hosting coming soon.
OHV Color Tour Sept. 21-25 The Tour is hosted by the Buena Vist Welcome Center & Chamber of Commerce and is setup as a self-guided event for Off-Highway Vehicles. See the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
ONGOING EVENTS
Buena Vista Library
StoryWalk At The Library Walk around the outside of the library and read the children’s book on display for families to read together. The StoryWalk for this wordless picture book will include suggested ways to engage as you explore the art.
Tracks and Scat Week at the Library July 19 - July 24. Be an animal tracker! We’ll have outside activites where you can test your powers of observation to try and match animals with their tracks. Don’t be afraid to explore our scat station (fancy word for animal poo).
Reading to Rover Wednesdays through July 28. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
NAMI Chaffee County
NAMI Chaffee County is starting an in-person Family Support Group beginning July 22 and meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30pm at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. This is a peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.
www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
