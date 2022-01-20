Thursday, Jan. 20
FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYER’S WORKSHOP Jan. 20, noon, UAACOG office, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City. Learn about loan application to loan closing and life as a homeowner. Free to the public. Space is limited. For more information or to make reservations contact CCH at: cchousing.force.com/nwcompass, laura.yost@uaacog.com or 719-269-7687
GREAT DECISIONS: CHANGING DEMOGRAPHICS Jan. 20, 4:30 p.m. Check buenavistalibrary.org and the Event Calendar for the Zoom link.
PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE Jan. 20, 5 - 8 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Live presentations on the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds and Chicago Ranch Master Plan. Virtual link will be posted prior to event.
Weekend, Jan. 22-23
17TH ANNUAL BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL Jan. 22, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Each ticket purchase enters the buyer into a drawing for Colorado Mountain Club. www.winterwildlands.org
Monday, Jan. 24
CHAFFEE COUNTY WRITERS EXCHANGE SEMINAR Jan. 24, 6 - 8 p.m. Cam Torrens will lead the Zoom session on “Dialogue”. Free and open to the public. Register ahead with Cam at taorenkai@gmail.com to get the Zoom link to the meeting.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
SOIL Sangre de Cristo Speaker Series Jan. 25, 7 p.m. Guest speaker: George Sibley. Visit soilsangredecristo.org to RSVP for Zoom link.
LOOKING FORWARD
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM. Chaffee County Public Health will offer free classes starting in late January. For more information and to sign-up, call 719-530-2572
GREAT DECISIONS: OUTER SPACE Jan. 27, 4:30 p.m. Check buenavistalibrary.org and the Event Calendar for the Zoom link.
NAKED EYE ASTRONOMY Jan. 28, 3:30 - 8 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon classroom session reviewing constellation patterns, changes in the night sky through the seasons and lunar cycles. Then after a brief break for dinner, venture outside to focus on basic naked eye astronomy. Register online at community-education.coloradomtn.edu
FLY TYING 101 (PART 1) Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Take a deep dive into the skills and knowledge of fly fishing and learn to tie flies by hand. Registration required. Part 2 will be on Feb. 5.
HCFAA PRESENTS THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS Feb. 12 & 13, 6 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for students, free for ages 3 and under.
ONGOING EVENTS
Buena Vista Library
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. No class March 23. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor, and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
KILT: Kids Into Learning Things Wednesdays through April 27, 12 - 2 p.m. Each week features projects with a different STEAM focus. Kids will have an opportunity to be curious, explore, wonder and be amazed by learning. Age 5 - 9 years old, siblings welcome.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays through May 26, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Thursdays through March 31, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through June 3. Story Time brings together books, rhyming and play to build active reading skills. To make it extra special, we will focus on one letter a week for the theme and a craft. At the end of the alphabet, kids will have made their very own alphabet book. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
