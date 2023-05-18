Thursday
May 18
COFFEE WITH THE COMMISSION May 18, 9 - 10 a.m., Buena Vista Roastery Cafe, 409 E. Main St. Come and ask questions with the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission. The commission will buy coffee.
WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP May 18, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Box of Bubbles, Salida. With Oklahoma artist Jim Buchan. $10.
Friday
May 19
PILATES/MEDITATION May 19, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Weekend
May 20-21
PUBLIC DESIGN CHARRETTE May 20-25, Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel, Buena Vista. Kick-Off and Hands-On Session: May 20, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Open Planning Studio: May 21 to May 24, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Open House: May 22, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Work-in-Progress Presentation: May 25, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Contact themeadows@southmainco.com to ask questions or set up a one-on-one with a planner or consultant. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated at www.southmainco.com/themeadows
CORVAIR CAR SHOW May 20, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Faricy Boys parking lot, 931 E. U.S. 50. A variety of Corvair models will be on display, including station wagons, a rampside truck and “SeeMore,” a special cut-away display model. Vote for your favorite car. Games available for kids.
CLEAN UP GREEN UP May 20, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sign up to clean a stretch of the Arkansas River and drainages to get ready for summer. Pre-register in advance at garna.org/calendar/annual-clean-up-green-up/, or check in at AHRA or the BV Community Center from 8:30-9:30 a.m. to get supplies and a picnic lunch ticket.
BILLY CORDOVA MEMORIAL PARK 5K & FAMILY FUN RUN May 20, BV Rodeo Grounds, Gregg Drive. Join us for a family-friendly event to raise funds for a new park on the west side of Buena Vista. Fun run & walk @ 9:30 a.m. 5K @ 10 a.m. No dogs at the event. First Responders should contact the race director (director@oneloveendurance.com) for a special discount. For more information or to register, visit www.oneloveendurance.com
ART SUPPLY YARD SALE May 20, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Box of Bubbles, Salida.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION May 20, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Stonecroft Speaker LaVonne Fetty from Pueblo. Special feature by Heather Rupska of the BV Chamber. Music by flutist Danielle Pettibone. $10 per person. Refreshments served. RSVP to Judy 719-395-8230 or Betty 719-395-6967
TAILS ON THE TRAIL May 20, 11 a.m. Dog and family friendly 5K walk/run. The race will begin on Hillside Drive, across the railroad tracks from the F Street bridge and will follow an out-and-back course on Hillside Drive/CR 177/CR 176 with the turnaround at the parking lot/kiosk by the Frontside/Lil Rattler trailhead and the finish line at the Salida SteamPlant. Party afterward with brunch from KalamataPit Catering, fundraising games and live music. For more information or to register, visit www.ark-valley.org/events/tott/
COMPOSTING FOR BEGINNERS May 20, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn about various methods of composting, types of containment and material selection for successful piles.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK May 20, noon - 1 p.m. Bestselling author Courtney Summers discusses her young adult novels, such as “I’m the Girl” and “Cracked Up to Be.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Monday
May 22
FOCUS GROUP: CIVIC GROUPS AND LEADERS May 22, noon - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How can the library support educators, nonprofits, businesses and civic services? Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisions as we grow and build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
Tuesday
May 23
BEAVER PRESENTATION May 23, 6 p.m., Salida SteamPlant. Join us for a presentation about beaver biology and ecology with Ben Goldfarb, author of “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why they Matter.” Tickets are $10 for GARNA members and $20 for non-members and are available at garna.networkforgood.com/events
Wednesday
May 24
10 WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S May 24, 2 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn 10 common warning signs in yourself and others, typical age-related changes, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
LOOKING FORWARD
COFFEE WITH THE COMMISSION May 25, 9 - 10 a.m., Buena Vista Roastery Cafe, 409 E. Main St. Come and ask questions with the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission. The commission will buy coffee.
CHAFFEE COUNTY DEMOCRATS MEETING May 25, 5:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo meeting room, 29780 N. US Hwy. 24. Some topics to be discussed will be the new County Administrator, Strategic Plan implementation, Land Use Code update, Sustainable Development and more. Bring your questions.
HIGH ROCKY RIDERS CLUB MEETING May 25, 6 p.m., High Country Nazarene Church. New members welcome.
CKS PADDLEFEST May 26-29, Buena Vista.
SALIDA MAKER’S MARKET May 27, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scout Hut, 210 East Hackett, Salida. Featuring a rotating group of local artists and makers.
DARK-SKY BENEFIT CONCERT May 30, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant. Vicki Genfan and High Desert Acoustic Duo will perform in Salida to raise awareness about our national monuments. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a dark-sky photography presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance at the SteamPlant Box Office or online at SalidaSteamPlant.com, or $30 at the door (subject to availability).
FOCUS GROUP: BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY May 31, noon - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How can the library support educators, nonprofits, businesses and civic services? Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisions as we grow and build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
ONGOING EVENTS
BVHPC COLORING CONTEST through May. This year the coloring sheet will feature the Buena Vista Town Hall. Local schools, the library and HPC members will be distributing sheets with an outline of the 1883 Town Hall. Aspiring young artists are invited to decorate this sheet using any medium--crayons, markers, paint, or others--with all submissions limited to a single side of the entry form. Submit completed artwork at the library. The deadline is May 19. Community members are invited to vote for their three favorite pieces May 26, 1 - 4 p.m.; May 27, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; and May 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The artwork with the most votes in each of four age brackets will receive a gift card from a BV business and their framed, prize-winning entry.
LWVCC GERANIUM SALE May 1-20. The League is offering a choice of red, pink and white geraniums, plus–new this year–a two-toned mosquito repelling scented geranium. All locally-sourced plants are $17.50 and must be pre-ordered. Online sales may be found at lwvchaffeecounty.org. Pick up of the pre-ordered plants is May 31, from 3-5 p.m. in either Buena Vista (Congregational United Church of Christ) or Salida (First Methodist Church). Orders of $50 or more will be delivered, upon request.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the
enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.