Thursday
July 21
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT July 21, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. All supplies provided, including snacks. Attend all four sessions.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 21, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring 101st Army Winds.
Friday
July 22
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 22, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Gene Farrar.
Weekend
July 23-24
KIDS FUN RUN AND “BEACH” PICNIC July 23, McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista. Presented by One Love Endurance Events and the Buena Vista Public Library. Dress up in your best beach attire and stick around for a picnic on the shore after the Fun Run.
BVEC Presents Live Music July 23, Mott & Dogman 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St., Buena Vista.
BVEC Presents Live Music July 24, Alex Heffron & Chloe Reindl 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
Monday
July 25
STREAM EXPLORERS July 25-26, Aug. 1-2, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (July 25, 26, Aug. 1), 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Aug. 2). Stream Explorers is a 4-day camp offered for rising 5th – 8th graders focusing on stream ecology, the life of aquatic macro-invertebrates, fish anatomy and more. Sessions will take place at the Creekside Gathering Place in Buena Vista and on the last Friday, shuttle transportation will be provided to a fishing location.
The program is free, but registration is required by July 22 as space is limited. Registration and more information online at www.GARNA.org/stream-explorers-camp
QIGONG July 25, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Wednesday
July 27
COTTONWOOD CREEK PUBLIC RECREATION CLEANUP July 27. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Game Trail Mail Center on Great Peaks Drive. Public recreation areas along CR 365, the main access to the Silver Creek, Harvard Lakes and North Cottonwood Creek Trailheads will be cleaned up. Contact Downing at landvolunteer@garna.org with questions.
LOOKING FORWARD
8TH ANNUAL HABITAT MAC & CHEESE FUNDRAISER July 28, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Habitat for Humanity event at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs - outdoor pavilion. Silent auction included. Adult tickets in advance $25, $35 on the day of event & children ages 12 & under $10.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 28, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Gene Farrar.
LIBRARY MOVIE NIGHT July 28, 7 p.m., Comanche Drive-In. Featuring ‘Finding Nemo.’ Come early for fun and games. Free admission with any library card.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 29, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Michael and Tami.
AVHH SUMMER SERVICE DAY July 30, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteer assistance to AVHH member households across Chafee County. Tasks include yard cleanup, weed removal, exterior window cleaning and touch-up painting. Lunch to follow in Salida, noon-1:30 p.m. Volunteer registration required online at https://bit.ly/3NR5g5e. Questions can be submitted via phone or text to 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org.
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC July 30, Bill Kelly 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
FAMILY TAKE & MAKE Aug. 1, Buena Vista Public Library. Pick up a kit and create a homemade bird treat and bird strike preventing decal for a window. Available while supplies last. One kit per family; inquire at front desk.
QIGONG Aug. 1, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 3, noon - 1 p.m. Dr. Marcia Chatelain discusses her Pulitzer prize-winning book ‘Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America.’ For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 4, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Mountain Mantra.
Traveling Art Show Aug. 5-31 at the Gunnison Arts Center, Sept. 3-15 at the Salida SteamPlant Theater, Sept. 17-Oct. 2 at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. All art in the show will be for sale and sales will be handled online through the Chaffee Arts website. Entry is first come, first serve and the online entry deadline will be July 1. Information about the show and online entry will be available online at www.chaffeearts.com
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Nobody Gets Hurt.
CPR AND FIRST AID CLASS Aug. 6, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 1 hour lunch break. Ages 14+. Training provided by the Chaffee County Fire Dept. Earn a CPR/First Aid certification in this course.
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC Aug. 6, 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. Jeff Perigo & Friends.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 9, 7 - 8 p.m. Liz Moore discusses her international bestseller ‘Long Bright River’ and her other works. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 11, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Tim Burt.
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
CALL FOR ARTISTS IN LIBRARY EXHIBIT through July and August. Email chaffeearts@gmail.com if you would like to participate.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
