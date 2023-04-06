Thursday
April 6
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 6, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. St. Mary’s.
Friday
April 7
DESTINATION STORY TIME: SOULED OUT T-SHIRTS April 7, 10 - 11 a.m., 109 Cottonwood Ave. Hear a few fun stories and watch both the printing press and embroidery machine at work. Make your own fashion design with patterns and crayons.
PILATES/MEDITATION April 7, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE April 7, 6 p.m., ClearView Community Church.
Weekend
April 8-9
MOST EGGCELLENT 5K & COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT April 8, McPhelemy Park. Free community Easter egg hunt, 10:30 a.m. 80s-themed 5K, 11 a.m. Participants receive a race shirt and a finisher’s award from Rocky Mountain Engraving. For more information or to register, visit www.oneloveendurance.com
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 8, 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Lake County.
EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES April 9, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., ClearView Community Church.
Monday
April 10
CTU YOUTH FISHING CAMP APPLICATION DEADLINE April 10. Colorado Trout Unlimited’s Youth Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp will again occur June 11-17 just over Cottonwood Pass at AEI Base Camp in Taylor Park. Chosen campers must pay a $50 application fee after selection. For more information and to complete applications, visit coloradotu.org/youthcamp
Tuesday
April 11
CCWWC QUARTERLY MEETING, April 11, 5 p.m., A Church in Salida, 419 D St. All Chaffee County women (teens to adults) are invited to join Chaffee County Women Who Care for their quarterly meeting. Come discover what this amazing group of women are doing to support nonprofits in our county.
Wednesday
April 12
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON April 12, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. We will be having a potato bar; please bring salads or desserts as well as your own place setting. Our program will be a talk by the BV mayor Libby Fay. So bring your questions for answers from Libby.
FREE LEGAL SELF-HELP CLINIC April 12, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
LOOKING FORWARD
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 13, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Ellicott.
JUNIOR VARSITY BASEBALL GAME April 13, 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Gunnison.
GREAT DECISIONS: GLOBAL FAMINE April 13, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Fears of global food shortages have followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted grain shipments from the major grain producer. But what about countries and regions that were suffering before this impending shortage? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom, bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
38TH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE LOVER’S FANTASY April 13, 5:30 - 8 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Pavilion. Chocolate tastings, savory appetizers, beverages and live music. In addition to the silent auction items, we will be hosting a live auction and paddleraiser featuring Dan R. from Heart of the Rockies radio as our auctioneer. Tickets are $35 in advance at accelevents.com/e/chocolate-lovers-fantasy-2023
C BASEBALL GAME April 13, 6 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Gunnison.
FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL April 13, 7 p.m., Ivy Ballroom, Surf Hotel & Chateau, 1012 Front Loop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available in advance at Upriver Fly Shop, 107 US-24, and the theater door on the day of the showing. General admission tickets are $20, or $45 with a one year subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine. For more information visit info@flyfilmfest.com or contact the host at corkandcaddis@gmail.com
JV DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL April 14, 3 and 5 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Rye.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION April 15, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Program by Stonecroft Speaker Sharon Mueller, with special feature by BV Shuttle. Music by Karen Heise. Refreshments served. $10 per person. Please RSVP to Judy 719-395-8230 or Betty 719-395-6967.
CRYSTAL PEAK PRESENTATION April 16, 2 p.m., Lake George Charter School, 38874 U.S. Hwy 24. Geologist-mineralogist Dr. Mark Jacobson will be presenting a talk about the history of Crystal Peak and the collecting of amazonite and other minerals in the area. Pikes Peak Historical Society will be conducting a silent auction of gems and mineral specimens. This program is free and no reservation is required. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.
BEYOND BASICS: JAVASCRIPT SESSION 2 April 17, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Work in a small group setting to work through the basics of JavaScript programming language and dive deeper into dynamically creating interfaces and interactions with website visitors. Familiarity with HTML and CSS are required. Register at forms.gle/3DvMmUxvDmCeCBSs9
GENTLE YOGA April 18, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body with a yoga practice. Suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BEFORE THE TIME COMES: CAREGIVING CONVERSATIONS April 18, 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Prepare for a senior living solution. Local author Monica Young introduces conversations family caregivers need to have with their aging parents.
MEDITATION April 18, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation in a group setting.
ARTIST’S PALETTE: PINE NEEDLE ORNAMENT April 19-20, noon - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn pine needle basket skills using natural raffia fiber. Create a pine needle and raffia ornament or basket. Practice the classic decorative wheat stitch. Bring your Tenerife weaving from February, or select a different base in class. Register at buenavistalibrary.org
ONGOING EVENTS
YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID. Solvista Health is offering two different Youth Mental Health First Aid courses in Leadville, the first two weeks of June. $20 per person for this National Behavioral Health Council certification. To register or with questions, please contact Danielle del Castillo Shelton, ertycork@gvanmoda.com.ar
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
