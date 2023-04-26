Thursday
April 27
GLOBAL DECISIONS: IRAN AT A CROSSROADS April 27, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. By the fall of 2022, Iran was in a state of turmoil due to widespread protests against government enforced wearing of the hijab, a failing economy, an ineffective new president and the looming succession of the country’s leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. Meet at the library or attend via Zoom, bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
HIGH ROCKY RIDERS OFF ROAD CLUB MEETING April 27, 6 p.m., High Country Nazarene Church, north of Buena Vista. Potluck dinner and meeting.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK April 27, 6 - 7 p.m. New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger discusses his newest book in the “Cork O’Conner” series, “Fox Creek,” and his other works. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Friday
April 28
‘A BLAST FROM THE PAST’ April 28-30. Collegiate Peaks Chorale concert series featuring Broadway, film and television hits, plus works from renowned composers from the 20th century. April 28, 7 p.m., and April 29, 3 p.m., at Darren Patterson Christian Academy; April 30, 3 p.m., Salida High School Auditorium. Donations accepted at the door.
MOUNTAIN MAIL OPEN HOUSE April 28, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 125 East 2nd St., Salida. We invite you to stop by and wish Merle a happy retirement and meet the new owner, Jim O’Rourke of O’Rouke Media Group. Free cookies and coffee.
Weekend
April 29-30
CANCER WALK April 29, 9 a.m., outside the Outpatient Pavilion, HRRMC, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida Participants can register online or by phone beginning April 5. Day-of registration will open at 8 a.m. Refreshments and breakfast burritos available for purchase prior to the event starting. Registration is $35 per person, and free for cancer survivors. Register online at https://dsnp.co/ESfjAC or call (719) 530-2205.
VARSITY DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL GAME April 29, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Ellicott.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 29, 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Thomas MacLaren.
SPRING SERVICE DAY April 29, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for spring window washing and light yard work for older adults in both Salida and BV followed by happy hour. Call 719-530-1198 to sign up.
CHAFFEE REC ADOPTS CLEANUP DAY April 30. Join a small subgroup and clean up/downsize campfire rings on County Road 304 on the Midland Hill above town. Find out more at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/
Monday
May 1
LWVCC GERANIUM SALE May 1-20. The League is offering a choice of red, pink and white geraniums, plus–new this year–a two-toned mosquito repelling scented geranium. All locally-sourced plants are $17.50 and must be pre-ordered. Online sales may be found at lwvchaffeecounty.org. Pick up of the pre-ordered plants is May 31, from 3-5 p.m. in either Buena Vista (Congregational United Church of Christ) or Salida (First Methodist Church). Orders of $50 or more will be delivered, upon request.
QIGONG May 1, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY TECHNICIAN TRAINING May 1-4, Chaffee County Fairgrounds. This training provides lectures and hands-on practice on crash dynamics, injury prevention strategies, child restraint selection and installation and vehicle protection system. Open to any resident of Chaffee County or neighboring counties. The fee for this course is $95 and scholarships are available.
Tuesday
May 2
GENTLE YOGA May 2, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
JV BASEBALL GAME May 2, Time TBD, Buena Vista High School. Vs. Salida.
VARSITY BASEBALL GAME May 2, 4 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Field. Vs. Salida.
MEDITATION May 2, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
Wednesday
May 3
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK May 3, 11 a.m. Nationally recognized teacher and advocate Britt Hawthorne discusses her book “Raising Antiracist Children.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
AVEF TECH-TALK May 3, noon. Ark Valley Energy Future has invited Rob Rosengren, Chaffee County Energy Auditor, and Kasey Provorse from Energy Smart Colorado to help explain the Energy Audit process. The presentation will take place via Google Meets. To register, email tmolson8550@gmail.com with “AVEF Talk” in the subject line. Registration is required but the on-line event is free.
‘STORIES OF SELF’ May 3, 5:45 - 8 p.m., Surf Hotel, Buena Vista. We Are Chaffee will present a series of locally-made video shorts focused on “Stories of Self”. After the film, the storywriters will participate in an audience Q&A. The Wesley & Rose Restaurant will provide a “Farmer’s Buffet” for guests.Register at www.wearechaffee.org
LOOKING FORWARD
CHUBB PARK SIGN & KIOSK INSTALLATION May 4, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Help create designated dispersed campsites at the beautifully scenic Chubb Park meadows on Trout Creek Pass. Meet at the gas station in Johnson Village to carpool to the site. Bring work gloves, water, snacks, long pants and shirt. Find out more at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/
COFFEE WITH THE COMMISSION May 4, 11, 18, 25, 9 - 10 a.m., Buena Vista Roastery Cafe, 409 E. Main St. Come and ask questions with the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission. The commission will buy coffee.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME May 4, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. St. Mary’s.
FOCUS GROUP: EDUCATION AND CHILD CARE May 4, 4 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How can the library support educators, nonprofits, businesses and civic services? Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisions as we grow and build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: BUENA VISTA HERITAGE MUSEUM May 5, 10 - 11 a.m., 506 E. Main St. After enjoying stories in the school room, tour the museum and watch the model train in action. Local historians will be available to answer questions about Buena Vista’s fascinating past.
PILATES/MEDITATION May 5, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
VALLEY VISIONS ART SHOW May 5, 5 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Event Center Ballroom. Artwork from up to 70 local artists will be on display and for sale. The artist reception is free and open to the public and will include a cash bar, artist award presentations, a silent auction and of course lots of amazing artwork. There will also be a show of the top artists from our local schools. For more details see: https://www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/valley-visions
‘EARTH SONGS’ May 5-7. The Notables’ spring concert series, focusing on our role as stewards of the Earth. May 5, 7 p.m., ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista; May 6, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 228 E. 4th Street, Salida; May 7, 3 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, W. 220 Sackett Ave. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, call Linda Taylor, 719 539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org
BROWNS CREEK CLEAN UP DAY May 6, 9 a.m. - noon. Join Chaffee Rec Adopters and Browns Creek Alliance to do dispersed camping area clean up before the summer gets going. Meet at the gas station in Johnson Village to carpool to the site. Bring work gloves, closed-toe shoes, shovels/rakes, water bottle and food, hat, long pants and sleeves. Find out more at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/
LIBRARY EXPANSION COMMUNITY MEETING May 8, 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisions and build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
C 2-5 INNING BASEBALL GAMES May 8, 4:30 and 6 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Field. Vs. Custer County.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK May 10, 6 p.m. Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Jena Friedman discusses her book “Not Funny.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
ONGOING EVENTS
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
NAMI Chaffee County. An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
