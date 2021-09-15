Friday, Sept. 17
CONCERT Friday at Turner Farm 6-8 p.m. Ken Lant and Barb Maxey
94TH ANNUAL + 1 BAZAAR Sept. 17 at Congregational United Church of Christ, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Besides raffle items, other rooms will have books, candy/baked goods, crafts, collectibles and treasures. Please note, lunch is not being served this year. Masks are requested at this event.
THE BOOKMARKS PROJECT Sept. 17 at the Buena Vista Public Library, 4 p.m. Read a book from the Library’s Bookmarks & Burritos display and get together to chat! Earn a voucher for a burrito or other yummy foods items and get creative while doing some art with Partnership for Community Action’s Mark and Jimmy.
BV STRONG T-SHIRT PICKUP Sept. 17 5 - 9 p.m. at Eddyline Taproom (102 Linderman Ave.).
Weekend, Sept. 18 - 19
The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War Sept. 18 This year, the event is being held at the Meadows as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
BVHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION Sept. 18 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Buena Vista High School. Attention graduates of BVHS, there will be an All-School reunion for graduates from the 1930s through 1975.Cost is $25/person. Reservations and payment needed by Sept 1. Contact Lea Ann at 719-648-4748 labrookens@gmail.com or Francie at 303-906-6595 fsinton81@gmail.com for details.
BUENA VISTA WOMEN’S CONNECTION Sept. 18 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Featuring speaker Debbie Dittrich. Free babysitting, refreshments provided. RSVP by Sept. 12, limit 40. For more information contact Judy, 719-395-8230.
BV STRONG - T-SHIRT PICKUPS Sept. 18 12 - 4 p.m. at Eddyline Taproom (102 Linderman Ave.).
COLLEGIATE PEAKS FORUM SERIES Sept. 19 at Salida SteamPlant. Reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. Reservations are required for the reception, RSVP treasurer@collegiatepeaksforum.org
PIKES PEAK HISTORICAL SOCIETY CHAUTAUGUA features author Eric Swab Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. Noted historian from Colorado Springs will be presenting his latest book, “The Granite Attraction - Stories of the Pikes Peak Highway and Summit” at Lake George Charter School.
VIRTUAL FAMILY & FRIENDS SEMINAR hosted by NAMI Chaffee County Sept. 18 2 - 3 p.m. This is a 90-minute seminar that informsa and supports people who have loved ones with a mental health condition. www.namichaffee.org to register, or email info@namichaffee.org , call 970-823-4751 or visit the NAMI Chaffee County Facebook page.
Monday, Sept. 20
BV Strong Community Dinner Sept. 20 5:30-7 p.m. Come together in a nonpolitical, noncommercial, non-promotional event to share food and friendship as we celebrate and nurture a sense of community.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
OHV Color Tour Sept. 21-25 The Tour is hosted by the Buena Vist Welcome Center & Chamber of Commerce and is setup as a self-guided event for Off-Highway Vehicles. See the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
EMBRACING AGING EVENT Sept. 21 at Sunrise Manor. Celebrate Healthy Aging Month with our month-long community outreach. Choose your own adventure. Participate in activities, presentations, interactive booths, health assessments, and even free ice cream! For more information go to embracingagingchaffee.com
LOOKING FORWARD
CONCERT Friday at Turner Farm Sept. 24 6-8 p.m. Brian Bishop
BILLY STRINGS RENEWAL Sept. 24 - 25 Celebrating the release of RENEWAL in beautiful Buena Vista, Colorado. Lineup includes Fences, Lindsay Lou and Tyler Grant. For more information visit renewal.lyte.com/120036
14er FEST Sept. 24 - 26 Colorado’s Best Multi-Sport Festival. 14erFest is back with another adventurous trail festival for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. For more information visit 14erfest.org
TENDERFOOT GRAPE STOMP Sept. 25 at Vino Salida Wine Cellers, 12 - 5 p.m. The Stomp is a free event, so join us in this celebration of community, wine and joy. You don’t need much to celebrate with us. Just clothes to get sticky in, a mask to wear while you explore the winery, and the desire to have a hand ... *or a foot* in making your favorite Colorado wine.
CHAFFEE REC ADOPTERS Sept. 25 Training on the easy-to-use mobile app and group collection events take place at 9 a.m on Sept. 25 in the Clear Creek drainage for National Public Lands Day. Visit ChaffeeRecAdopters.org or contact adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to get program and event details.
THE POWER OF WE (WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS) Sept. 27 at Salida SteamPlant, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Power of WE will offer thought provoking content, resources and tools to inspire women’s leadership development, creativity, and innovation. For more informatio or to register, visit centralsbdc.org/home/events-the-power-of-we/
THE GREAT FUTURES GALA - Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Sept. 28 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the Pavillion at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort. The Great Futures Gala replaces the Salida Club’s Casino Night and Buena Vista Club’s Boots and Bolos fundraisers of past years. Space for the Great Futures Gala is limited. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at Evenbrite.com, search for “Great Futures Gala”.
EMBRACING AGING EVENT Sept. 29 at the Buena Vista Community Center. Celebrate Healthy Aging Month with our month-long community outreach. Choose your own adventure! Participate in activities, presentations, interactive booths, health assessments and even free ice cream. For more information go to embracingagingchaffee.com
AUTHOR TALK: JOHN DIGIROLAMA Sept. 30 at the Buena Vista Public Library, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Come meet the author of “It’s Not about the Badge,” an in-depth look at policing in central Colorado. The book highlights the personal stories and motivations of law enforcement professionals.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COAT DRIVE Oct. 2 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Buena Vista Community Center Pinon Room. Coats will be given away to any child in need of a new coat. All sizes will be available, but in the event we run out of any coat size, it will be purchased and delivered to you. Contact 719-398-4319 for additional information.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 pm (MDT), starting Oct. 3rd at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave, BV. Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. Socially distanced and masks encouraged. October’s Theme: Bridge-Building. Visit cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
MAKE & TAKE K2 Oct. 5 at the Buena Vista Public Library 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Make & Take K2 is a twist on our former Take & Make Kits. This drop-in, activity space is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home to complete.
COFFEE WITH A COP Oct. 6 3–6 p.m. at Brown Dog Coffee in Buena Vista. Officers from BVPD, CCSO, and CSP will be present to enjoy a delicious cup of joe and to socialize with anyone who wants to join us. Get to know your local officers over a cup of coffee, and stop in to say “Hi”. Mention “Coffee with a Cop” for a 10% discount.
make & Take masters Oct. 12 at the Buena Vista Public Library, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. This drop-in activity is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home.
ARTIST’S PALETTE: SCULPTURE Oct. 13 2 - 3 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Create a sculptural figure using air dry clay. Build the features of a face while learning push and pull techniques of sculpture tools. Local artist Sabrina Carter leads this adult instruction class.
VALLEY VISIONS ART SHOW Oct. 15 - 17 at the Salida SteamPlant Ballroom. Opening Reception will start at 5 p.m. Food trucks and cash bar available. The exhibit features up to 60 of the area’s most innovative painters, sculptors, photographers, and artisans. All artwork will be available for purchase.
SEED SAVING WORKSHOP Oct. 16 11 a.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Learn about the history and how-to of seed saving. After the discussion, take part in a mini field trip to search for seeds around the library.
9TH UAS ROUNDUP ABOVE & BEYOND Oct. 17 & 18 at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop, CO. We will be having flying demonstrations and the one-of-a-kind Buena Vista Drone Flying Park on the 17th. For more information, visit uasroundup.com and register for this incredible day of learning and fun.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Oct. 21 at the Buena Vista Airport Conference Room. Join us each month on the 3rd Thrusday from 5 - 7 p.m. for Business After Hours. Enjoy food, drinks, and networking. $10 per person, cash or local check only. Everyone is welcome.
OUTDOOR INDUSTRY SUMMIT Oct. 25 at the SteamPlant in Salida. Explore the growth/scale opportunities, stewardship and education for those operating an outdoor recreation business or non-profit in the Central Mountain region of Colorado. Others in the state are welcome too. Space is limited, register at coloradosbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event=400410079
WITHIN OUR RANGE BOOK STUDY: ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED Oct. 28 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Read and gather together to discuss and reflect on books connected to the natural environment. Within Our Range, a collaboration between GARNA and the Buena Vista and Salida Public Libraries, meets quarterly to study literature related to our relationship to the Earth. Books are available for checkout or download through the library or may be purchased at local book stores.
ONGOING EVENTS
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure every Wednesday through Dec. 15th, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor, and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles every Thursday through Dec. 16th, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through Dec. 17th. Story Time brings together books, rhyming, and play to build active reading skills. To make it extra special, we will focus on one letter a week for the theme and a craft. At the end of the alphabet, kids will have made their very own alphabet book. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
FRIDAY NIGHT BINGO 6 - 9:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 55, 338 N Railroad Street, Buena Vista.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Bernie@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
