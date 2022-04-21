EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
Thursday
April 21
STREAM EXPLORERS. GARNA and Collegiate Peaks chapter of Trout Unlimited will offer a 4-day camp focusing on stream ecology and fly-fishing for middle school youth, grades 5-8, in Buena Vista. The dates are Saturdays, April 23, 30 and May 7 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and May 14 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The program is free, but registration is required by April 21 Space is limited. Contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or email Bianka Martinez at youth@garna.org with any questions.
NARFE BILLIE LOVE CHAPTER 2286 MEETING April 21, 11:30 a.m., Fiesta Mexicana, 1220 E. U.S. 50, Salida. Guests are welcome.
For information call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or chapter president Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
MS DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL April 21, 4 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Baseball Field. Vs. Monte Vista Middle School.
Friday
April 22
CMC SUSTAINABILITY CONFERENCE April 22, 9 a.m. - noon. “Be the Change” will be accessible via Zoom. The conference is free and open to the public. For more information about all the on-campus activities and to register for the virtual conference, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference/
Central Mountain SBDC Open House + Ribbon Cutting April 22, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Palace Hotel, Salida. Meet up with friends, colleagues and like-minded entrepreneurs while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, and appetizers catered by Kalamata Pit.
EARTH DAY April 22, Salida. The event will feature the popular Parade of the Species through downtown to Riverside Park, along with music, community partner booths, speakers, displays and food and refreshments. The parade units will organize at Alpine Park beginning at 11:30 and kick off at noon, marching down F Street to Riverside Park. For more information or to take part, visit climatecolorado.com/
‘A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN COMPOSERS’ April 22-24. Free Collegiate Peaks Chorale concert featuring the music of American culture and history. Concerts are 7 p.m. April 22 and 3 p.m. April 23 at Mountain Heights Baptist Church in Buena Vista, and 3 p.m. April 24 at First Presbyterian Church in Salida. Donations are accepted at the door.
Weekend
April 23-24
UKULELE JAM April 23, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
VARSITY DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL April 23, 10 a.m., Buena Vista River Park Baseball Field. Vs. Florence High School.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER April 23, 11 a.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Colorado Springs School.
MOTHER! THE STORY OF MARY HARRIS JONES April 23, 2 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. 60-minute, one-woman play starring Jan Justis as famous union organizer, rabble-rouser and child rights advocate, Mary Harris Mother Jones. Audience capped at 50.
Keeping Bewnie, Buena! BV Neighborhood Clean-Up Day April 24, 1 - 3 p.m., west dirt parking lot of the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Public welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Monday
April 25
CHAFFEE COUNTY ASSESSOR’S OFFICE CLOSURE April 25. The Chaffee County Assessor’s Office will be closed to the public on April 25 while staff is moving back into their main departmental space at 104 Crestone in Salida. They will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on April 26. The Assessor’s office’s main phone line is 719-539-4016 for any questions or needs.
JV DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL April 25, 4 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Baseball Field. Vs. Battle Mountain.
CHAFFEE COUNTY WRITER’S EXCHANGE WORKSHOP April 25, 6 - 8 p.m. Molly “MK” Sturdevant will host “Fiction from Fact – How to use archives and news sources for your stories.” The Zoom workshop is free and open to the public. Please register ahead with CCWE member Laurel McHargue at: laurel.mchargue@gmail.com to get your Zoom link to the meeting. For more information on CCWE, visit www.ccwritersexchange.org
COMMUNITY PREPAREDNESS RESOURCE MEETING April 25, 6:30 p.m., Lighthouse Ministries CR 306. The public is welcome to learn how to be prepared in case of a community emergency.
Wednesday
April 27
COMMUNITY DISCUSSION ON POLARIZATION April 27, 7 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Join a community discussion focused on exploring the divisions in America that are impacting its people, including a free showing of the documentary ”Stars and Strife.”
LOOKING FORWARD
GREAT DECISIONS: INDUSTRIAL POLICY April 28, 4:30 - 6 p.m. Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss supply chain upheaval, trade and economic policy. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for Zoom link and more information.
AVHH SPRING SERVICE DAY April 30, 1 - 4:30 p.m. Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteer assistance to tackle outdoor chores for approximately 20 AVHH member households in the county. Registration is required, available online at https://bit.ly/3sVkYDy and due by Saturday, April 23. Additional details about the meeting spot, service assignments and post-event gathering location will be shared with event registrants. Event-related questions can be submitted via phone or text to 719-530-1198 or by email to info@avhelpinghands.org
LOCALS CONCERT May 1, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School - Performance Commons. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission: $10; seniors, students and veterans: $5.
ONGOING EVENTS
GLASSES FOUND
A pair of Foster Grant glasses were found last weekend north of Buena Vista on BLM land along the Arkansas River, near the 3BarJ Ranch about 2 miles north of town. The glasses were turned in to The Times and may be picked up upon identification at the office, open 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday.
WHIPPLE TRAIL WORK through April 26, 7:30 - 5 p.m. each day. The Whipple Trail will be receiving maintenance on the first 1,500 feet of the trail. There will be a mix of times when the trail may be open and/or closed to the public. Caution is advised. An alternate route would be to access the upper section of the Whipple Trail via the Bridge to Bridge Trail from the Ramsour Bridge. For additional information, please contact erichmond@buenavistaco.gov
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays through April 25, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20, 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.