Thursday
May 11
SALIDA FILM FESTIVAL May 11-14, Salida SteamPlant Event Center. For the program and lineup to date, visit EVENTBRITE
COFFEE WITH THE COMMISSION May 11, 18, 25, 9 - 10 a.m., Buena Vista Roastery Cafe, 409 E. Main St. Come and ask questions with the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission. The commission will buy coffee.
JV DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL GAMES May 11, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Field. Vs. Alamosa.
GLOBAL DECISIONS: CLIMATE MIGRATION May 11, 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. As climate change accelerates and drought and rising sea levels become more common, millions of people in affected regions must prepare to uproot themselves and seek safety elsewhere. Meet at the library or attend via Zoom at bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
Friday
May 12
GAME NIGHT: PARTY GAMES May 12, 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Gear up for game night and play party games that are perfect for large groups. Bring the family and try new board and card games. Pizza is on us! Donate a puzzle or game and pick up something new at the “Swapping Table.”
CHAFFEE PATRIOTS TOWN HALL May 12, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Ave. Presentation by Kevin Ennett, representing Tactical Civics. Attendees are encouraged to bring “distressed flags” to the Town Hall, which will be collected for the Fall Flag Retirement Ceremony. For further information, please get in touch with the president of the Chaffee County Patriots at chaffeecopatriots@gmail.com
Weekend
May 13-14
CHAFFEE PATRIOTS FLAG WAVING May 13, 10 a.m. - noon, corner of Main Street and Hwy 24.
Monday
May 15
QIGONG May 15, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
MS 2-5 INNING BASEBALL GAMES May 15, 4 and 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Field. Vs. Salida Middle School.
Tuesday
May 16
GENTLE YOGA May 16, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
FOCUS GROUP: NONPROFITS AND FAITH LEADERS May 16, noon - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How can the library support educators, nonprofits, businesses and civic services? Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisions as we grow and build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
MEDITATION May 16, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
Wednesday
May 17
ARTIST’S PALETTE: WOOD BURNING May 17-18, noon - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn basic wood burning techniques while creating a dragonfly coaster. All supplies provided. Register at buenavistapubliclibrary.org/event
LOOKING FORWARD
COFFEE WITH THE COMMISSION May 18, 9 - 10 a.m., Buena Vista Roastery Cafe, 409 E. Main St. Come and ask questions with the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission. The commission will buy coffee.
WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP May 18, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Box of Bubbles, Salida. With Oklahoma artist Jim Buchan. $10.
PILATES/MEDITATION May 19, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
PUBLIC DESIGN CHARRETTE May 20-25, Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel, Buena Vista. Kick-Off and Hands-On Session: May 20, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Open Planning Studio: May 21 to May 24, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Open House: May 22, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Work-in-Progress Presentation: May 25, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Contact themeadows@southmainco.com to ask questions or set up a one-on-one with a planner or consultant. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated at www.southmainco.com/themeadows
CLEAN UP GREEN UP May 20, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sign up to clean a stretch of the Arkansas River and drainages to get ready for summer. Pre-register in advance at garna.org/calendar/annual-clean-up-green-up/, or check in at AHRA or the BV Community Center from 8:30-9:30 a.m. to get supplies and a picnic lunch ticket.
BILLY CORDOVA MEMORIAL PARK 5K & FAMILY FUN RUN May 20, BV Rodeo Grounds, Gregg Drive. Join us for a family-friendly event to raise funds for a new park on the west side of Buena Vista. Fun run & walk @ 9:30 a.m. 5K @ 10 a.m. No dogs at the event. First Responders should contact the race director (director@oneloveendurance.com) for a special discount. For more information or to register, visit www.oneloveendurance.com
ART SUPPLY YARD SALE May 20, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Box of Bubbles, Salida.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION May 20, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Stonecroft Speaker LaVonne Fetty from Pueblo. Special feature by Heather Rupska of the BV Chamber. Music by flutist Danielle Pettibone. $10 per person. Refreshments served. RSVP to Judy 719-395-8230 or Betty 719-395-6967
TAILS ON THE TRAIL May 20, 11 a.m. Dog and family friendly 5K walk/run. The race will begin on Hillside Drive and will follow an out-and-back course on Hillside Drive/CR 177/CR 176 with the turnaround at the parking lot/kiosk by the Frontside/Lil Rattler trailhead and the finish line at the Salida SteamPlant. Party afterward with brunch from KalamataPit Catering, fundraising games and live music. For more information or to register, visit www.ark-valley.org/events/tott/
COMPOSTING FOR BEGINNERS May 20, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn about various methods of composting, types of containment and material selection for successful piles.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK May 20, noon - 1 p.m. Bestselling author Courtney Summers discusses her young adult novels, such as “I’m the Girl” and “Cracked Up to Be.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
FOCUS GROUP: CIVIC GROUPS AND LEADERS May 22, noon - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How can the library support educators, nonprofits, businesses and civic services? Give ideas and feedback to help shape decisions as we grow and build a library to serve this and the next generation. Light refreshments served.
BEAVER PRESENTATION May 23, 6 p.m., Join us for a presentation about beaver biology and ecology with Ben Goldfarb, author of “Eager, The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why they Matter.” Tickets for the Salida SteamPlant show are $10 for GARNA members and $20 for non-members and are available at garna.networkforgood.com/events
10 WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S May 24, 2 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn 10 common warning signs in yourself and others, typical age-related changes, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
ONGOING EVENTS
BVHPC COLORING CONTEST through May. This year the coloring sheet will feature the Buena Vista Town Hall. Local schools, the library and HPC members will be distributing sheets with an outline of the 1883 Town Hall. Aspiring young artists are invited to decorate this sheet using any medium--crayons, markers, paint, or others--with all submissions limited to a single side of the entry form. Submit completed artwork at the library. The deadline is May 19. Community members are invited to vote for their three favorite pieces May 26, 1 - 4 p.m.; May 27, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; and May 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The artwork with the most votes in each of four age brackets will receive a gift card from a BV business and their framed, prize-winning entry.
LWVCC GERANIUM SALE May 1-20. The League is offering a choice of red, pink and white geraniums, plus–new this year–a two-toned mosquito repelling scented geranium. All locally-sourced plants are $17.50 and must be pre-ordered. Online sales may be found at lwvchaffeecounty.org. Pick up of the pre-ordered plants is May 31, from 3-5 p.m. in either Buena Vista (Congregational United Church of Christ) or Salida (First Methodist Church). Orders of $50 or more will be delivered, upon request.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
