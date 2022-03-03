Thursday, March 3
‘DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL’ March 3-6, Buena Vista High School. 7 p.m. on March 3-4, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 5-6. Purchase tickets from bvhsco.booktix.com
Friday, March 4
ADULT TAKE & MAKE March 4, Buena Vista Public Library. Paper boxes. Kits available while supplies last.
Weekend, March 5-6
CHAFFEE COUNTY DEMOCRATS VIRTUAL CAUCUS March 5, 1 p.m. Zoom meeting opens at 12:30 p.m. The Assembly at 3 p.m. will nominate PT Wood for County Commissioner, Jeff Graf for County Coroner and Lori Mitchell for County Clerk and Recorder. Registered Democrats can sign up to receive a Zoom link to the event at the web site: chaffeecountydemocrats.org
CCH SCIENCE SUNDAY March 6, 10 a.m. The Zoom program will focus on the Magic Mountain archeological site located south of Golden. Q&A with audience at conclusion. The program can be found on the Central Colorado Humanist website: centralcoloradohumanists.org
Monday, March 7
QIGONG March 7, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Taiji Shen Gong (complete form).
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSES March 7, 8, 10, 14, 15; 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. The mandatory field day is at the Division of Wildlife range by the Landfill, March 12, or March 19 if weather is lousy. Anyone born after January 1, 1949 must complete a Hunter Education course if they wish to purchase a hunting license in Colorado. Go to cpw.state.co.us to register for the class, or sign up on site. Cost is $10. For more information, please call Randy Hancock at 395-2888 or Kevin Madler at 539-8413.
Tuesday, March 8
MASTERS TAKE & MAKE March 8, Buena Vista Public Library. Pi(e) city, skyline art. Kits available while supplies last.
Wednesday, March 9
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON March 9, noon, BV Community Center. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage. The speakers will be Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health Department Director and Molly Bischoff with the Age Strong Chaffee Coalition. Bring your own place setting and a side dish to share.
free legal self-help clinic March 9, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
LOOKING FORWARD
YOGA TO AWAKEN March 10, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Awaken into spring with this gentle yoga class, suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR March 10-13. The show kicks off at 9 a.m. on March 10 and will be available until 11:59 p.m. on March 13. Tickets are $10 for GARNA members, $15 for non-members and $30 for households. Find out more, purchase a ticket or become a GARNA member at GARNA.org. To see the schedule of films, visit www.mountainfilm.org
GREAT DECISIONS: MYANMAR AND ASEANS March 10, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Is it possible for democracy to prevail in Myanmar? Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information and optional Zoom link.
FLY TYING 101 March 12 & 19, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the art of fly tying through two intensive Saturday workshops. Registration required; class is limited to four. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
PI DAY 5K RUN AND RELAY March 13, 10 - 11 a.m. Course begins and ends at the River Park Pavilion in Buena Vista. Packet pickup is available at the Slammer Saloon in Buena Vista March 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or the morning of the race at the River Park Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Runners can participate solo, in a team of two or team of three. Open to all ages and abilities. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.oneloveendurance.com/pi-day-5k.html
VALLEY VISIONS April 14-17, Salida SteamPlant Ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Please read Entry Guidelines and submit your work by March 31.
ONGOING EVENTS
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
CCWE YOUTH WRITING CONTEST. The theme for this Chaffee County Writers Exchange short fiction contest is “It Happened Near Here…” Submissions due by March 31. Follow the instructions on the CCWE website at CCWritersExchange.org
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays through April 25, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
Buena Vista Library
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. No class March 23. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second Wednesday of the month, Wesley & Rose Restaurant, Surf Hotel. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM. Chaffee County Public Health is offering free classes. For more information and to sign-up, call 719-530-2572
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.comCelebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
