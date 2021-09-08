Training on the easy-to-use mobile app and group collection events take place at 9 a.m on Sept. 14 in the Clear Creek drainage and on Sept. 25 for National Public Lands Day. Visit ChaffeeRecAdopters.org or contact adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to get program and event details.

Chaffee Rec Adopters Blair McBride, left, and Selma Kuurstra finish a dispersed campsite survey in the Fooses Creek drainage on Aug. 10.