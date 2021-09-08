Friday, Sept. 10
CONCERT Friday at Turner Farm 6-8 p.m. Sylvester
Weekend, Sept. 11 - 12
GRANDPARENT CELEBRATION DAY Sept. 11 10 a.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Our celebration of these amazing people includes a short walk outside and haiku poetry to tie into our newest Storywalk: Kiyoski’s Walk.
A GRANDPARENT STORYWALK: KIYOSHI’S WALK Sept. 11 - 18 presented by the Buena Vista Public Library. Come to the park to read this sweet story. The pages will be installed on signs around the park starting near the Depot building.
MADAMS OF CENTRAL COLORADO Sept. 11 at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. The popular “Madams of Central Colorado” returns for one night. Advanced reservations are recommended. No children under 13 will be allowed. Seating is limited. Tickets are $15 and are available at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Doors open 30 minutes early for seating and entertainment. Approx. start time at 7 p.m.
TURNER FARM APPLEFEST Sept. 11 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Applefest is a festival celebrating the historic Turner Farm and its turn of the century apple orchard. The apple pie contest judging takes place early in the day so the pies can be sliced and sold. Lunch is also available. Costumed volunteers share the history of the farm and the homesteaders who built it. Children can choose to make several crafts and play old fashioned games, plus pony rides add to the excitement.
GARNA’S 25TH BIRTHDAY BASH & FUNDRAISER Sept. 12 at River Runners, 4 p.m. till sunset. Cap off your summer by attending the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s annual fundraiser and celebration of 25 years of nature education & stewardship. The event also features a silent auction that will launch online two weeks prior to the event and will continue throughtout the evening on Sept. 12. Get tickets at bit.ly/garna25bdaytickets. For more information email Chris at info@garna.oror bit.ly/sponsor25bday
CELEBRATE LIFE Sept. 12 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Valley Fellowship Church. For more information contact the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center 719-395-6703 or download the registration form: www.BVPregnancyCenter.com/celebrate-life
Monday, Sept. 13
AUTHOR TALK: PENELOPE PURDY Sept. 13 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Come meet the author of “The Best Buena Vista and Salida Hikes”, a guidebook which covers 25 of the region’s classic hikes, including backpacking and peak climbs.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS presents “Trust in the Media. Why it Matters” noon - 1 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is not required. Zoom link is available at lwvchaffeecounty.org The program will be recorded and available for viewing on the lwvchaffeecounty.org and lwvcolorado.org websites.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Make & Take Masters Sept. 14 at the Buena Vista Public Library, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. This drop-in activity is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home. September’s theme: Apples.
CHAFFEE REC ADOPTERS Training on the easy-to-use mobile app and group collection events take place at 9 a.m on Sept. 14 in the Clear Creek drainage and on Sept. 25 for National Public Lands Day. Visit ChaffeeRecAdopters.org or contact adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to get program and event details.
Thursday, Sept. 16
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Sept. 16 at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Meeting Room, 5 - 7 p.m. Join us each month on the 3rd Thursday for Business After Hours. Enjoy food, drinks, and networking. $10 per person (cash or local check only). Everyone is welcome!
HOMEBUYER’S WORKSHOP Sept. 16 at the UAACOG building, 3224-A Independence Rd., Canon City starting at 1 p.m. Workshop is free; however, reservations are required for the workshop and space is limited. For more information, contact laura.yost@uaacog.com or cchousing.force.com/nwcompass
LOOKING FORWARD
94TH ANNUAL + 1 BAZAAR Sept. 17 at Congregational United Church of Christ, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Besides raffle items, other rooms will have books, candy/baked goods, crafts, collectibles and treasures. Please note, lunch is not being served this year.
THE BOOKMARKS PROJECT Sept. 17 at the Buena Vista Public Library, 4 p.m. Read a book from the Library’s Bookmarks & Burritos display and get together to chat! Earn a voucher for a burrito or other yummy food items and get creative while doing some art with Partnership for Community Action’s Mark and Jimmy.
The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War Sept. 18 This year, the event is being held at the Meadows as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
BVHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION Sept. 18 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Buena Vista High School. Attention graduates of BVHS, there will be an All-School reunion for graduates from the 1930s through 1975.Cost is $25/person. Reservations and payment needed by Sept 1st. Contact Lea Ann at 719-648-4748 labrookens@gmail.com or Francie at 303-906-6595 fsinton81@gmail.com for details.
BUENA VISTA WOMEN’S CONNECTION Sept. 18 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Featuring speaker Debbie Dittrich. Free babysitting, refreshments provided. RSVP by Sept. 12, limit 40. For more information contact Judy, 719-395-8230.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS FORUM SERIES Sept. 19 at Salida SteamPlant. Reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. Reservations are required for the reception, RSVP treasurer@collegiatepeaksforum.org
BV Strong Community Dinner Sept. 20 5:30-7 p.m. Come together in a nonpolitical, noncommercial, non-promotional event to share food and friendship as we celebrate and nurture a sense of community. Update: T-Shirts sale ended Sept. 9, 2021. Ordered shirts may be picked up Friday, Sept. 17, 5 - 9 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 18, 12 - 4 p.m. at Eddyline Taproom (102 Linderman Ave.). Table reservations now open, table hosts can sign up at bvstrong.com there is no charge to host a table at BV Strong.
PIKES PEAK HISTORICAL SOCIETY CHAUTAUGUA features author Eric Swab Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. Noted historian from Colorado Springs will be presenting his latest book, “The Granite Attraction - Stories of the Pikes Peak Highway and Summit” at Lake George Charter School.
OHV Color Tour Sept. 21-25 The Tour is hosted by the Buena Vist Welcome Center & Chamber of Commerce and is setup as a self-guided event for Off-Highway Vehicles. See the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
TENDERFOOT GRAPE STOMP Sept. 25 at Vino Salida Wine Cellers, 12 - 5 p.m. The Stomp is a free event, so join us in this celebration of community, wine and joy. You don’t need much to celebrate with us. Just clothes to get sticky in, a mask to wear while you explore the winery, and the desire to have a hand ... *or a foot* in making your favorite Colorado wine.
THE POWER OF WE (WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS) Sept. 27 at Salida SteamPlant, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Power of WE will offer throught provoking content, resources and tools to inspire women’s leadership development, creativity, and innovation. For more informatio or to register, visit centralsbdc.org/home/events-the-power-of-we/
THE GREAT FUTURES GALA - Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Sept. 28 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the Pavillion at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort. The Great Futures Gala replaces the Salida Club’s Casino Night and Buena Vista Club’s Boots and Bolos fundraisers of past years. Space for the Great Futures Gala is limited. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at Evenbrite.com, search for “Great Futures Gala”.
AUTHOR TALK: JOHN DIGIROLAMA Sept. 30 at the Buena Vista Public Library, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Come meet the author of “It’s Not about the Badge,” an in-depth look at policing in central Colorado. The book highlights the personal stories and motivations of law enforcement professionals.
ONGOING EVENTS
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure every Wednesday through Dec. 15th, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor, and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles every Thursday through Dec. 16th, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through Dec. 17th. Story Time brings together books, rhyming, and play to build active reading skills. To make it extra special, we will focus on one letter a week for the theme and a craft. At the end of the alphabet, kids will have made their very own alphabet book. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
NAMI Chaffee County
NAMI Chaffee County is starting an in-person Family Support Group beginning July 22 and meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
FRIDAY NIGHT BINGO 6 - 9:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 55, 338 N Railroad Street, Buena Vista.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Bernie@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.