Thursday
March 24
GREAT DECISIONS: QUAD ALLIANCE March 24, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. The United States has been in dialogue with Japan, Australia and India in an effort to contain China’s power reach. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information and optional Zoom link.
Friday
March 25
UNICYCLING UNICORN COMEDY CIRCUS March 25, 1 p.m. A bright white rainbow vintage onesie ski suit, ‘80s music and a guy riding a 12-foot unicorn unicycle. Free, but donations are encouraged. Space limited to about 30 families/couples. RSVP asap to info@unicyclingunicorn.com and put “BV Show” in the subject and include in the email how many people you are bringing. You will get email confirmation and the exact address (or call 612-770-6610 if you haven’t received the email).
LOOKING FORWARD
DESTINATION STORYTIME April 1, 10 a.m. This month, Destination Storytime is at Fading West. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
MAKING IT FRIDAY - STAMPED CERAMICS April 1, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Decorate clay and mold clay trinket dishes.
CHAFFEE HOME AND GARDEN SHOW April 1-2, Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Those interested in being a vendor and/or sponsor should contact David Moore from Salida Sunrise Rotary at 719-239-0085. For more information, visit www.ChaffeeHomeandGarden.com
QIGONG April 4 and 18, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong (pronounced ‘chee gong’) involves coordinated, low flowing movement, deep breathing and a
meditative state of mind.
K2 MAKE & TAKE April 5, Buena Vista Public Library. Paper Bees and Bubble Wrap Beehives.
‘ATIDOTES FOR AGEISM’ April 7. Interactive hybrid film screening followed by a discussion about age-friendly health. The event will empower attendees with motivation and knowledge to advocate for age-friendly healthcare. The event will be live at Salida SteamPlant Theater, 220 W. Sackett Avenue, and available to stream online. Register here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/antidotes-for-ageism-film-premiere-and-presentation
WITHIN OUR RANGE April 7, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Zoom meeting. This offering from GARNA and the Buena Vista and Salida public libraries, meets quarterly
at different locations to study literature related to our relationship to the Earth. This month’s book is ‘Where the Water Goes’ by David Owen.
CPR AND FIRST AID April 9, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (1-hour lunch break), Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 14+. Training provided by the Chaffee County Fire Department. Get CPR/First Aid certified in this course.
FLYFISHING YOUTH CAMP SIGNUP. The 17th annual River Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp for teen youth ages 14-18 at AEI Base Camp in Taylor Park on June 12-18, hosted by Colorado Trout Unlimited. Space is limited; apply by April 10. For more information or to apply, visit coloradotu.org/youthcamp
PALM SUNDAY SEDAR MEAL April 10, 5 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Street. Lamb, beef and beverage provided; please bring a side dish or salad to share. Light desserts are welcome. $5 for adults; $3 for children aged 6-12; ages 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the church office 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday (closed 12 - 1 p.m.) and 9 a.m. - noon Thursday. For more information, call the office at 719.395.8424
or Janine at 719.395.6597
MASTERS MAKE & TAKE April 12, Buena Vista Public Library. Whimsical whirligigs
UKULELE JAM April 11 and 25, 4 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
GREAT DECISIONS: DRUG POLICY IN LATIN AMERICA April 14, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Consider the roots and consequences of punitive drug policies. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for Zoom link and more information.
ONGOING EVENTS
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
CCWE YOUTH WRITING CONTEST. The theme for this Chaffee County Writers Exchange short fiction contest is “It Happened Near Here…” Submissions due by March 31; deliver hardcopy to the Salida Regional Library or the Buena Vista Public Library. Electronic submissions can be emailed to submissions@salidalibrary.org or submissions@buenavistalibrary.org. Follow the instructions on the CCWE website at CCWritersExchange.org
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP
second and fourth Mondays through April 25, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second Wednesday of the month, Wesley & Rose Restaurant, Surf Hotel. The public is invited.
Buena Vista Library
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. No class March 23. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20 (no class Feb. 18 & March 25), 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
