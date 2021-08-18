Thursday, Aug. 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Aug. 19 5 - 7 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. $10 per person (cash or local check only).
BV Heritage Day FAMILY BBQ Did you adopt your children? Are you fostering kids? Have kids with different ethnic backgrounds? Come enjoy a BBQ and games at the River Park Pavilion (next to the soccer fields) on Thursday, Aug. 19 starting at 6 p.m. www.buenavistarec.com/.../buena-vista-heritage-day/
Friday, Aug. 20
BUENA VISTA COMMUNITY MARKET 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. 107 S U.S. 24. Come stroll local handcrafted products, artists, bakers, BBQ and farm fresh products.
Weekend, Aug. 21 - 22
HUGE BOOK & BAKE Sale, Saturday Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Grace Church Annex, across street from BV Library. Sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter IA to fund scholarships, grants and education loans for local women.
FARMERS MARKET Sundays at McPhelemy Park 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. through the summer.
CHAFFEE ARTS OPEN AWARDS SHOW Aug. 21 - 29 Buena Vista Heritage Museum 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit www.chaffeearts.com for more information.
MAKING MOMENTS MATTER ... A KICK OFF TO THE BEST YEAR YET! Aug. 22 5-6 p.m. BV schools are sponsoring motivational speaker and former football player Dominic Miller for 6th-12th grade students and their families (students may come alone or with family) as an inspiring kick off to the year. Meet in the Performance Commons, enter through the Athletic Commons Entrance.
Thursday, Aug. 26
WATER IN COLORADO: VIRTUAL PRESENTATION 4:30-5:30 p.m. Water may become the most disputed natural resource of the 21st century. Population growth, climate change, urbanization and other factors have put increasing preassure on a finite resourse. The BV Library presents an understanding of our water history, the current challenges, and what the future holds for our use of this precious resource. Zoom: https://bit.ly/3xXxXoQ
LOOKING FORWARD
MENOPAUSE: BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER Presented by Sarah Hudelson and Dr. Lydia Segal as part of the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Pelvic Health Team, this 6-week course will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and take place weekly thereafter from 4-6 p.m., in the group exercise room at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavillion. Free but limited to 20 participants. To register, call 719-530-2040.
LEADING EDGE Strategic Planning Series Sept. 7 - Nov. 2 5:30 - 7 p.m. A 9-week online webinar series that helps move your business to the next level. The webinar will be presented on Zoom. Please register to receive the link to join.
CELEBRATE LIFE Buena Vista Pregnancy Center, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Valley Fellowship Church. BVPC at 719-395-6703 or download the registration form: www.BVPregnancyCenter.com/celebrate-life
The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War Sept. 18 This year, the event is being held at the Meadows as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Register to participate at bit.ly/362Y1TK and receive 10 pounds of tomatoes and a commemorative t-shirt.
BVHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION Sept. 18 11a.m.-2 p.m., at Buena Vista High School. Attention graduates of BVHS, there will be an All-School reunion for graduates from the 1930s through 1975, come and catch up with fellow classmates and others. A taco/fajita bar lunch will be served in the BVHS Commons along with tours of the new high school. Cost is $25/person. Reservations and payment needed by Sept. 1. Contact Lea Ann @ 719-648-4748 labrookens@gmail.com
or Francie @ 303-906-6595 fsinton81@gmail.com for details. BV Strong Community Dinner Sept. 20 5:30-7 p.m. Come together in a nonpolitical, noncommercial, non-promotional event to share food and friendship as we celebrate and nurture a sense of community. Update: T-shirts on sale now at souledouttshirts.printavo.com/merch/2021-bv-strong/ orders may be placed thru Sept. 9. Shirts may be picked up Friday, Sept. 17, 5-9 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 18, noon-4 p.m. @ Eddyline Taproom (102 Linderman Ave.).
Table reservations now open, table hosts can sign up at bvstrong.com there is no charge to host a table at BV Strong.
OHV Color Tour Sept. 21-25 The tour is hosted by the Buena Vist Welcome Center & Chamber of Commerce and is setup as a self-guided event for Off-Highway Vehicles. See the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
THE GREAT FUTURES GALA - Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Sept. 28 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the Pavillion at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort. The Great Futures Gala replaces the Salida Club’s Casino Night and Buena Vista Club’s Boots and Bolos fundraisers of past years.
This year’s Gala features a buffet dinner, an inspirational speech by Youth of the Year, Kuper Banghart, and a live auction emceed by Jim Wilson. Auction items include a trip to Mexico, a full-day fishing/float trip on the Arkansas, and a Cape Cod vacation.
Space for the Great Futures Gala is limited. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at Evenbrite.com, search for “Great Futures Gala”.
ONGOING EVENTS
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays through Aug. 25. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
NAMI Chaffee County
NAMI Chaffee County is starting an in-person Family Support Group beginning July 22 and meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
FRIDAY NIGHT BINGO 6 - 9:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 55, 338 N Railroad Street, Buena Vista.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS CHORALE Monday rehersals, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at ClearView Community Church in Buena Vista for the holiday performance “Together Again”. Featuring selections from Handel’s Messiah, a medley of songs from the film White Christmas, and several of our favorite sacred carols and pieces. No audition is required, all voices are welcome. Contact Director Brandon Chism, collegiatepeakschorale@gmail.com, 719-395-3120, for more information.
EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Bernie@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
