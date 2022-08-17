Thursday
Aug. 18
FAMILY YOGA IN THE PARK Aug. 18, 10 a.m. Meet by the restrooms at McPhelemy Park. Bring a towel or yoga mat.
Friday
Aug. 19
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Andrea Earley Coen, Tom Plant and Bruce Warren.
Weekend
Aug. 20-21
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Aug. 20, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Speaker will be Sue Hernandez on “A Place to Belong.” Special feature by Beth Ritchie of BV Hope. Music by Betty Dethmers and Sherry Thomas. $10 per person, $5 for 30 years and under. Refreshments provided. Please RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Judy 719-395-8230
PATRIOT FLAG WAVING Aug. 20, 10 a.m. - noon. The American flag is the only flag that will be waved. Posters should coordinated to the theme, around 20 x 30 inches and should not send a mixed message to passersby.
WALKING EVENT AND BOOK DISCUSSION Aug. 21. The first event will occur at Once a Trapeze Bookstore in Buena Vista with a 1 p.m. guided walk and a 1:45 p.m. book discussion and signing. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Cellar on Railroad with wine available for purchase.
The second event will occur at A Church in Salida at 4 p.m. with a guided walk and a book discussion and signing from 5-6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. For further details, visit www.embracingagingchaffee or e-mail Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org
Monday
Aug. 22
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 22, 7 - 8 p.m. Bestselling atuhor and emergency room physician Michele Harper will discuss many of the lessons she’s learned on her inspiring personal journey and the success of her memoir ‘The Beauty in Breaking.’ For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Tuesday
Aug. 23
HAVEN FOR HOPE GALA FUNDRAISER Aug. 23, 6 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion. The evening will include a dinner, auction and a special presentation by a woman survivor of human trafficking. Purchase individual tickets or hots a table of 8 or 10 guests at www.havenforhopeco.org. Director Beth Ritchie, buenavistahope@gmail, 719-395-6938
LOOKING FORWARD
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 25, 10 - 11 a.m. Liz Wiseman, New York Times best selling author, researcher and executive adviser talks about her latest book ‘Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact.’ For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC Aug. 27, 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. Blue Recluse.
RESEARCH TOOLS AND TIPS Aug. 29, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn tips and shortcuts for searching and tap into the power of Gale databases and Prospector. Snacks provided. Laptops available or bring your own; bring your library card or come early to set one up. Adults welcome.
PUBLIC TOWN MEETING Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. A presentation on the Historic Survey of 25 properties in town will begin the evening followed by a presentation and discussion on codifying the Architectural Design Guidelines for existing and new buildings on East Main Street beginning at 6:30 p.m.
BEACH BASH FUNDRAISER Sept. 1, 5 p.m., Riverside Grill at River Runners. The event is “River Chic” and family-friendly (under 6 is free). Dinner by Kalamatapit Catering and music by Gypsy Cattle Drive. Tickets are available at garna.org
DESTINATION STORYTIME Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Explore historic St. Elmo with local resident and historian Melanie Roth. Tour the parlor house, sit down for stories in the school house and play games outside. Meet at the Parlor house.
KIDS’ FISHING DERBY Sept. 3, McPhelemy Park. Ages 14 and under. Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., fishing registration at 9 a.m., derby information at 9:45 a.m. The fishing derby begins at 10 a.m. with awards and free Optimist hot dog lunch following at 11:15 a.m. Bring a fishing pole, line, reel, lures/flies/bait, cap, sunscreen and sunglasses. No entry fee.
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC Sept. 3, 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. Groovespeak.
VAIL VALLEY BAND WITH JAKE RILEY Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Buena Vista-raised Jake Riley will open the night with his ever-more-popular form of “cowboy contemporary” performance poetry. Tickets are $30 and are available on bit.ly/3A1tRiz or at the door.
BUENA VISTA COMMUNITY DANCE Sept. 3, 7 - 9 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Donations are welcome. No partner or experience necessary.
ONGOING EVENTS
PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION. The second annual ‘Rally in the Valley’ Tournament registration will continue until Aug. 29. The tournament will be held Sept. 16, 17 and 18 at Centennial Park, 410 W Rainbow Blvd, Salida. Divisions include Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles. Cost $35, $10/event. To register, go to www.PickleballBrackets.com
For more information, contact Stephanie McDonald at: smcdonald1107@hotmail.com
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
CALL FOR ARTISTS IN LIBRARY EXHIBIT through July and August. Email chaffeearts@gmail.com if you would like to participate.
NOTABLES INVITES NEW SINGERS. Male and female singers are invited to join The Notables for their Christmas season, with concerts scheduled for December 9-11. All participants must be fully vaccinated and boosted. No auditions required. The chorus practices at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E Streets, Salida. To sign up, call Linda Taylor at 719 539-2428. Visit www.salidasings.org for more information.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. At the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
