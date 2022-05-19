EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
Thursday
May 19
LUNCH AND LEARN: BEES May 19, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Active Minds presents a dive into the world of bees to examine the factors affecting these important species. Meeting ID: 789 315 4087 Passcode: 460227 or attend viewing party at the library.
INTRO TO DRAWING May 19, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn how to draw figures and gestures starting with simple geometric shapes. All materials provided. Registration required, limit 10 people.
Friday
May 20
LOCAL LANDMARKING CEREMONY May 20. The Town of Buena Vista and the Historic Preservation Commission will present a bronze plaque to The Book Nook, 127 S. San Juan Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. and the Chaffee County Courthouse Museum, 506 E Main St., at 3 p.m. The public is invited.
Weekend
May 21-22
31ST ANNUAL CLEAN UP GREEN UP May 21. Upwards of 200 volunteers will work along the banks of the Arkansas River, from Leadville to Cañon City and beyond, cleaning up trash and debris from the river corridor. Volunteer picnics will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at both Vandaveer Ranch and Buena Vista Public Works.
Volunteers are invited to register online and check-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on May 21 at the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida, or at the Buena Vista Public Works shop, 755 Gregg Dr. in Buena Vista, to get supplies and a lunch voucher for the post-clean up volunteer picnic.
For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106 or by email at landvolunteers@garna.org
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION May 21, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Sue Hernandez. Special feature by Denny Arter. Music by Boogie Lewis and Huck Burns. Refreshments provided. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 yrs. of age. RSVP-Please call Betty 395-6967
TOUCH A TRUCK May 21, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vandaveer Ranch. Salida Parks and Recreation hosts trucks and heavy equipment from all over Chaffee County for kids to come to play on and enjoy. 10 - 11 a.m. will be a “horn free” hour. If you would like to bring a truck, contact SalidaRaces@cityofsalida.com
UKULELE JAM May 21, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
BVHS DINNER THEATRE May 21, 6 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Senior-directed one acts with student-prepared food served between performances. Tickets are $20 per person at bvhsco.booktix.com or at the door.
TAILS ON THE TRAIL May 22, 9 a.m., Loyal Duke’s Dog Park, Salida. Family- and dog-friendly 5k run/walk benefitting Ark-Valley Humane Society. For more information or to register, visit ark-valley.org/events/tott/
Monday
May 23
YOGA May 23, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body with a yoga practice. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all levels. Please bring a yoga mat.
LOOKING FORWARD
CKS PADDLEFEST May 27-30. Schedule of events found on ckspaddlefest.com
BLUEGRASS ON THE ARKANSAS May 28-29, Salida. Bands will perform Saturday evening starting at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m. Visit bluegrassonthearkansas.org for more information.
TURQUOISE LAKE 20K June 4, 9 a.m. on Matchless Boat Ramp at Turquoise Lake. Price: $40. Learn more and register online at leadvillesportshall.com/turquoise-lake-20k
SALIDA CIRCUS SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY June 4, 10 a.m., River Park Pavilion. Magic Steve will perform interactive illusions, Miss Joan will make mind-bending balloon creations and aerialists will be flying.
CHAFFEE ARTS OPEN AWARDS SHOW June 4-12, Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Entry to he museum is free during the art show. For more information, visit www.chaffeearts.com
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays, June 4-Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays, June 5-Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
LEADVILLE NATIONAL FISH HATCHERY 5K June 5, 8:30 a.m. Adults: $25. Youth (individuals 17 and under): Free. Register 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. in front of main hatchery building. Learn more or register online at http://leadvillesportshall.com/fish-hatchery-5k/
DESTINATION STORY TIME June 7, 10 a.m. Visit with staff from the Town’s Water Treatment Plant and get an inside peek into where our drinking water comes from. Park near the intersection of CR 361 and CR 340.
FYI FOR KIDS’ SAKE FUNDRAISER June 10, 4 - 7 p.m., Salida Scout Hut. Family and Youth Initiatives hosts its annual fundraiser to benefit families and youth of Chaffee County. A silent auction will be held along with appetizers by Kalamatapit Catering, mocktails by TangleFoot Libations and live music provided by Rusty Lungs Trio. To purchase tickets, please go to chaffeecountyfyi.org or contact your favorite FYI staff member.
ONGOING EVENTS
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20, 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
