Thursday, Feb. 24
MANAGE YOUR MONEY WORKSHOP Feb. 24, noon - 4 p.m., UAACOG Office, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City. Enrollment is open for this free, public Central Colorado Housing workshop. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations contact CCH at: https://cchousing.force.com/nwcompass, laura.yost@uaacog.com, 719-269-7687
GREAT DECISIONS: U.S. & RUSSIA Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m. Arms control, Russian interference in U.S. elections and support of cyber attacks, the status of Ukraine, the fate of opposition politicians in Russia - all continue to be concerning. How will the new administration in Washington approach these issues? Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
Tuesday, March 1
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN March 1, 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Airport. Bring your lunch and join the monthly meeting with speakers and conversation with like-minded people.
K2 TAKE & MAKE March 1, Buena Vista Public Library. Pi(e) plates and bead bracelet. Kits available while supplies last.
Wednesday, March 2
INTERNET BASICS March 2, 1 - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the basics of the Internet, including how to search and navigate to find results. Space is limited; call (719) 395-8700 to register.
LOOKING FORWARD
ADULT TAKE & MAKE March 4, Buena Vista Public Library. Paper boxes. Kits available while supplies last.
ELEVATEHER SPRING PROGRAMMING. elevateHER is looking for girls in 6th-12th grade to go on rock climbing, hiking and other outdoor adventures this spring, as well as activities focusing on leadership and self care through art, yoga and more. The program begins March 4 and ends with an overnight Capstone expedition in May. Space is limited. Call (719) 270-0550 or email info@elevateherco.org to sign up.
CHAFFEE COUNTY DEMOCRATS VIRTUAL CAUCUS March 5, 1 p.m. Zoom meeting opens at 12:30 p.m. All Caucus attendees are eligible to attend the Assembly at 3 p.m. Registered Democrats can sign up to receive a Zoom link to the event at the web site: chaffeecountydemocrats.org
QIGONG March 7, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Taiji Shen Gong (complete form).
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSES starting March 7; 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. The mandatory field day is at the Division of Wildlife range by the Landfill, March 12, or March 19 if weather is lousy.
Anyone born after January 1, 1949 must complete a Hunter Education course if they wish to purchase a hunting license in Colorado.
Go to cpw.state.co.us to register for the class, or sign up on site. Cost is $10. For more information, please call Randy Hancock at 395-2888 or Kevin Madler at 539-8413.
FLYFISHING YOUTH CAMP SIGNUP. The 17th annual River Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp for teen youth ages 14-18 at AEI Base Camp in Taylor Park on June 12-18, hosted by Colorado Trout Unlimited. Space is limited; apply by April 10. For more information or to apply, visit coloradotu.org/youthcamp
ONGOING EVENTS
CCWE YOUTH WRITING CONTEST. The theme for this Chaffee County Writers Exchange short fiction contest is “It Happened Near Here…” Submissions due by March 31; deliver hardcopy to the Salida Regional Library or the Buena Vista Public Library. Electronic submissions can be emailed to submissions@salidalibrary.org or submissions@buenavistalibrary.org. Follow the instructions on the CCWE website at CCWritersExchange.org
VITA PROGRAM Feb. 3 - April 7, Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., BV Community Center Aspen Room. Free income-tax return preparation and electronic filing in Buena Vista, sponsored by The Rotary Club of Buena Vista. Appointments are required and can be made by calling or texting 719-293-1857.
YOGA TO AWAKEN March 10, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Awaken into spring with this gentle yoga class, suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
MASTERS TAKE & MAKE March 8, Buena Vista Public Library. Pi(e) city, skyline art. Kits available while supplies last.
free legal self-help clinic March 9, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
GREAT DECISIONS: MYANMAR AND ASEANS March 10, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Is it possible for democracy to prevail in Myanmar? Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information and optional Zoom link.
FLY TYING 101 March 12 & 19, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the art of fly tying through two intensive Saturday workshops. Take a deep dive into the skills and knowledge of fly fishing and learn to tie flies by hand. Registration required; class is limited to four. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
ARTIST’S PALETTE: PYSANKY EGGS March 23, 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Prepare for Easter with this wax relief art lesson on Pysanky Eggs. Registration recommended. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
GREAT DECISIONS: QUAD ALLIANCE March 24, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. The United States has been in dialogue with Japan, Australia and India in an effort to contain China’s power reach. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information and optional Zoom link.
VALLEY VISIONS April 14-17, Salida SteamPlant Ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Please read Entry Guidelines and submit your work by March 31.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
paquette gallery exhibitions. Salida SteamPlant seeks proposals for exhibitions in the Paquette Gallery. Open to all local artists. Visit salidasteamplant.com/paquette-gallery to download andcomplete application, then return it to SteamPlant Event Center 220 W. Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201 or info@salidasteamplant.com
Buena Vista Library
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. No class March 23. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20 (no class Feb. 18 & March 25), 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second Wednesday of the month, Wesley & Rose Restaurant, Surf Hotel. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.