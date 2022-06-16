Thursday
June 16
FIBARK WHITEWATER FESTIVAL June 16-19, Salida. See fibark.com for event schedule.
SCRATCHBOARD ART CLASS June 16, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. After layering oil pastels on canvas, students will cover the canvas in paint and scratch designs to reveal the colorful pastels beneath. Teens to adults. Limit of 15; registration required.
Friday
June 17
MAIN STREET WALKING TOUR June 17, 9:30 - 11 a.m. Epxlore the stories and people behind Buena Vista’s historic downtown in this walking tour with acclaimed local historian Suzy Kelly. Meet at the Buena Vista Public Library.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM June 17, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Gene Farrar.
Weekend
June 18-19
ROCKIES SKILL CHALLENGE June 18, 8:30 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista High School Baseball Field. See how fast you can run the bases, how far you can hit and how far you can throw. The top boy and girl in each age group will advance to the sectional competition. Only sneakers or plastic/rubber cleats permitted. You may bring your own bat. All other equipment will be provided. Ages 6-13. Free.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION June 18, 10 - 11:30 a.m. Speaker will be Billie Brown-Del Norte of Colorado Stonecroft. Music by. Purita Edson. Refreshments will be provided. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 yrs. old. Please call Judy 395-8230
SENSATIONAL SHARKS June 18, 11 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista River Park Pavilion. Learn about the top predator in the ocean. Presented by the experts at the Denver Aquarium. Grades 1-5; families welcome.
SQUID DISSECTION June 18, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Let the experts at Denver Aquarium give you an in-depth look at the world’s largest, fastest and most specialized invertebrate, the squid. Grades 6 and above.
MONSTER TRUCK RACING LEAGUE June 18, 1 p.m., Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Featuring professional monster trucks performing iconic jumps and stunts as part of an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat family entertainment. Tickets starting at $20.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BREAKFAST June 19, 8 - 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Buena Vista. Menu: Breakfast burrito smothered in green chili, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, link sausage, hash brown potatoes, pancakes, juice and coffee. Proceeds donated to CHOOSE LIFE Toys.
Monday
June 20
QIGONG June 20, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated, slow-flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind. No registration required.
Tuesday
June 21
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ROCK GYM June 21, 10 - 11 a.m., Peak Fitness, 620 Antero Cir. The hosts at Peak Fitness Rock Gym will share their favorite read alouds about the possibilities that exist when you move your body and climb rocks.
LOOKING FORWARD
SALIDA ART WALK June 23-26. Gallery walks, artist receptions and demos and more. Kick off with a party and auction at the Salida SteamPlant. Visit salidaartwalk.org for more information.
FAMILY YOGA IN THE PARK June 23, 10 - 11 a.m., McPhelemy Park. Stretch your arms, legs and imagination. Bring a towel or yoga mat. Meet by the park restrooms. All ages welcome.
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 23, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Mountain J.
FLY CASTING CLASS June 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Learn the basics of fly casting and tips from a local angler. Fly rods will be provided, or bring your own. Teens and adults. Registration required; visit https://forms.gle/y22ndiPcBGcreheu6
FRIDAY AT THE FARM June 24, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by This Side of the River.
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT June 30, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. All supplies provided, including snacks. Attend all four sessions.
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 30, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Bill Kelly.
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20, 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASK FORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The task force advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
