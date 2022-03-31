EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
Friday
April 1
DESTINATION STORYTIME April 1, 10 a.m. This month, Destination Storytime is at Fading West. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
MAKING IT FRIDAY - STAMPED CERAMICS April 1, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Decorate clay and mold clay trinket dishes.
CHAFFEE HOME AND GARDEN SHOW April 1-2, Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Those interested in being a vendor and/or sponsor should contact David Moore from Salida Sunrise Rotary at 719-239-0085. For more information, visit www.ChaffeeHomeandGarden.com
Monday
April 4
QIGONG April 4, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong (pronounced ‘chee gong’) involves coordinated, low flowing movement, deep breathing and a
meditative state of mind.
Tuesday
April 5
K2 MAKE & TAKE April 5, Buena Vista Public Library. Paper Bees and Bubble Wrap Beehives.
LOOKING FORWARD
‘ATIDOTES FOR AGEISM’ April 7. Interactive hybrid film screening followed by a discussion about age-friendly health. The event will empower attendees with motivation and knowledge to advocate for age-friendly healthcare. The event will be live at Salida SteamPlant Theater, 220 W. Sackett Avenue, and available to stream online. Register here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/antidotes-for-ageism-film-premiere-and-presentation
WITHIN OUR RANGE April 7, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Zoom meeting. This offering from GARNA and the Buena Vista and Salida public libraries, meets quarterly
at different locations to study literature related to our relationship to the Earth. This month’s book is ‘Where the Water Goes’ by David Owen.
MOLLY’S CLUB GRAND OPENING April 8, 4 p.m., Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St. Celebrate the new community playground inspired by Molly Grether and made possible by her parents and the Colorado Health Foundation.
CPR AND FIRST AID April 9, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (1-hour lunch break), Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 14+. Training provided by the Chaffee County Fire Department. Get CPR/First Aid certified in this course.
FLYFISHING YOUTH CAMP SIGNUP. The 17th annual River Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp for teen youth ages 14-18 at AEI Base Camp in Taylor Park on June 12-18, hosted by Colorado Trout Unlimited. Space is limited; apply by April 10. For more information or to apply, visit coloradotu.org/youthcamp
PALM SUNDAY SEDAR MEAL April 10, 5 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Street. Lamb, beef and beverage provided; please bring a side dish or salad to share. Light desserts are welcome. $5 for adults; $3 for children aged 6-12; ages 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the church office 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday (closed 12 - 1 p.m.) and 9 a.m. - noon Thursday. For more information, call the office at 719.395.8424
or Janine at 719.395.6597
UKULELE JAM April 11 and 25, 4 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
MASTERS MAKE & TAKE April 12, Buena Vista Public Library. Whimsical whirligigs.
free legal self-help clinic April 13, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
GREAT DECISIONS: DRUG POLICY IN LATIN AMERICA April 14, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Consider the roots and consequences of punitive drug policies. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for Zoom link and more information.
QIGONG April 18, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong (pronounced ‘chee gong’) involves coordinated, low flowing movement, deep breathing and a
meditative state of mind.
The Artist’s Palette April 20, 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Design and make beautiful beaded bracelets inspired by Mexican Huichol bead art.
NARFE BILLIE LOVE CHAPTER 2286 MEETING April 21, 11:30 a.m., Fiesta Mexicana, 1220 E. U.S. 50, Salida. Guests are welcome.
For information call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or chapter president Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
EARTH DAY April 22, Salida. The event will feature the popular Parade of the Species through downtown to Riverside Park, along with music, community partner booths, speakers, displays and food and refreshments. The parade units will organize at Alpine Park beginning at 11:30 and kick off at noon, marching down F Street to Riverside Park. For more information or to take part, visit climatecolorado.com/
MOTHER! THE STORY OF MARY HARRIS JONES April 23, 2 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. 60-minute, one-woman play starring Jan Justis as famous union organizer, rabble-rouser and child rights advocate, Mary Harris Mother Jones. Audience capped at 50.
GREAT DECISIONS: INDUSTRIAL POLICY April 28, 4:30 - 6 p.m. Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss supply chain upheaval, trade and economic policy. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for Zoom link and more information.
AVHH SPRING SERVICE DAY April 30, 1 - 4:30 p.m. Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteer assistance to tackle outdoor chores for approximately 20 AVHH member households in the county. Registration is required, available online at https://bit.ly/3sVkYDy and due by Saturday, April 23. Additional details about the meeting spot, service assignments and post-event gathering location will be shared with event registrants. Event-related questions can be submitted via phone or text to 719-530-1198 or by email to info@avhelpinghands.org
BUENA VINO WINE FESTIVAL May 7, 3 - 7 p.m., Surf Hotel. Event goers will enjoy wine tastings from a variety of winemakers and distributors, small bites and live music. Fundraiser will benefit the Buena Vista Single track Coalition and the Buena Vista Whitewater Park. Tickets are $75 each, (limited to 200 adults) available at www.eventbrite.com
ONGOING EVENTS
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays through April 25, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
CCWE YOUTH WRITING CONTEST. The theme for this Chaffee County Writers Exchange short fiction contest is “It Happened Near Here…” Submissions due by March 31; deliver hardcopy to the Salida Regional Library or the Buena Vista Public Library. Electronic submissions can be emailed to submissions@salidalibrary.org or submissions@buenavistalibrary.org. Follow the instructions on the CCWE website at CCWritersExchange.org
Buena Vista Library
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
adults.
