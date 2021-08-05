Friday, Aug. 6
BUENA VISTA COMMUNITY MARKET 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. 107 S US24. Come stroll local handcrafted products, artists, bakers, BBQ and farm fresh products.
WINE SHARE 6 - 7 p.m. at the Casa del Rio Clubhouse on CR 313.
Weekend Aug. 7 - 8
FARMERS MARKET Sundays at McPhelemy Park 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. through the summer.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
YOUNG AT HEART potluck luncheon at the Community Center, Aspen Room. Lunch line starts at noon. Bring your own place setting and a side dish to go with chicken. Bingo will be played and door prizes will be awarded.
Thursday, Aug. 12
AUGUST CREATIVE MIXER AND ART OPENING hosted by the Salida Council for the Arts 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Steamplant, admission is free. The reception will be held outdoors, and face coverings must be worn in the gallery. Artists are encouraged to attend and meet like-minded people to share news and be inspired by the energy that makes Saliday a center of support and creative expression.
LOOKING FORWARD
Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Alaska” Aug. 1 - 15 The Buena Vista Heritage Museum is proud to present the exhibit “Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Alaska” comprised of unpublished Edward Curtis photographs taken in Alaska, on loan from the Curtis Legacy Foundation.
CHAFFEE COUNTY FREE LEGAL CLINIC Aug. 11 2 - 5 p.m. at the Salida Public Library. Library staff will schedule all appointments, it is especially important to provide a reliable phone number, so the volunteer attorney can call the clinic patron’s telephone directly. Call 719-539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet. Space is limited.
BUENA VISTA CONTIN-TAIL GEM, MINERAL AND FOSSIL SHOW Aug. 12 - 15 Colorado’s largest outdoor mineral show, you are sure to find something special from one of the many dealers from around the country and even the world Open 9 a.m. to sunset, weather dependent.
PARK COUNTY CREATIVE ALLIANCE presents a day of art, history, and nature Sunday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at historic Buffalo Peaks Ranch at Garo. Registration and more information, https://rb.gy/pw8fud , there is a $10 suggested donation per person and $30 for families. Buffalo Peaks Ranch is located nine miles from Hartsel or Fairplay on Hwy 9, across the highway near the old green Garo Mercantile.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS CHORALE rehersals begin Aug. 16, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at ClearView Community Church in Buena Vista for the holiday performance “Together Again”. Featuring selections from Handel’s Messiah, a medley of songs from the film White Christmas, and several of our favorite sacred carols and pieces. No audition is required, all voices are welcome. Contact Director Brandon Chism, collegiatepeakschorale@gmail.com, 719-395-3120, for more information.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Aug. 19 5 - 7 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. $10 per prson (cash or local check only)
CHAFFEE ARTS OPEN AWARDS SHOW Aug. 21 - 29 Buena Vista Heritage Museum 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visit www.chaffeearts.com for more information.
LEADING EDGE Strategic Planning Series Sept. 7 - Nov 2 5:30 - 7 p.m. A 9-week online webinar series that helps move your business to the next level. The webinar will be presented on Zoom. Please register to receive the link to join.
The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War Sept. 18 This year, the event is being held at the Meadows as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Register to participate at bit.ly/362Y1TK and receive 10 pounds of tomatoes and a commemorative t-shirt.
BV Strong Community Dinner Sept. 20 5:30-7 p.m. Come together in a nonpolitical, noncommercial, non-promotional event to share food and friendship as we celebrate and nurture a sense of community. Registration for volunteering and table hosting coming soon.
OHV Color Tour Sept. 21-25 The tour is hosted by the Buena Vista Welcome Center & Chamber of Commerce and is setup as a self-guided event for off-highway vehicles. See the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
ONGOING EVENTS
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays through Aug. 25. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
NAMI Chaffee County
NAMI Chaffee County is starting an in-person Family Support Group beginning July 22 and meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30pm at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. This is a peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.
www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
FRIDAY NIGHT BINGO 6 - 9:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 55, 338 N Railroad Street, Buena Vista.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Bernie@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
