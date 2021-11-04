Friday Nov. 5
BUENA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY DESTINATION STORY TIME: CENTRAL COLORADO REGIONAL AIRPORT 10 - 11 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations. Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. For book lovers and explorers of all ages. Central Colorado Regional Airport is located at 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista.
ALPINE ORCHESTRA CONCERT 7 - 8:30 p.m. Live streamed on YouTube site ClearView Community Church Buena Vista
MAKING IT FRIDAY 10 - 11 a.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Making cool stuff together. Each first Friday of the month, the library hosts a tailored make-it project for grownups. All materials provided, free. If you can’t attend, pick up a kit while they last. Nov. project: Beeswax wraps (eco-friendly reusable food wrap).
Weekend
Nov. 5 - 7
ST. ROSE OF LIMA FALL FESTIVAL Nov. 6 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima parish hall. There will be a queen size quilt raffle, a bucket raffle with five fabulous prizes, craft items and baked goods. The church store will be open. A carry-out only chili and/or chicken noodle soup meal will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost of lunch is $6.
Plant Population Factors Focus Nov. 7, 10 a.m. The question of what influences the size of plant populations, including some in the Arkansas Valley, is the topic for the next Central Colorado Humanist Sunday Science program.The program is presented by Dr. F. Leland Russell and will explore why some species are rare and others abundant, as well as managing species and working to increase populations of endangered species. Central Colorado Humanist website: centralcoloradohumanists.org
CMA Intro To Swing Masterclass featuring Gary Sloan Nov. 7 1-3 p.m. The Coletrain Music Academy workshop at 518 Cedar St. in Buena Vista will examine the genre’s stylistic trademarks including rhythm, form, harmony and phrasing as well as improvising techniques ranging from very simple to more advanced. coletrainmusicacademy.com/product/intro-to-swing-masterclass-featuring-gary-sloan/
Monday Nov. 8
FLY TYING 101 (5 PART CLASS) at the Buena Vista Public Library Nov. 8, 9, 10, 12, & 13 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. Learn the art of fly tying though this intensive 5-class workshop. Class is limited to six attendees; please be able to attend all five sessions. All materials provided. Call 719-395-8700 to RSVP.
Tuesday Nov. 9
Make & Take masters at the Buena Vista Public Library, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. This drop-in activity is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home.
PLAY, LEARN, GROW WORKSHOP Nov. 9 and 16 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The first five years of development shape the remaining years of life. During this three-part workshop, explore easy ways to infuse everyday activities with literacy and science to better equip young children to thrive when they enter school. Registration required, visit the BV Library website to register.
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN 6 p.m. at Salida Public Library. No food or snacks. For more information, call 303-653-7965.
Wednesday Nov. 10
THE ARTIST’S PALETTE: PORTRAIT PAINTING 2 - 3 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Learn facial proportions to map out a portrait in acrylic paint. Understand facial tones and color mixing. Make a canvase painting from a photograph. All supplies provided. Register on the Buena Vista Public Library website.
LOOKING FORWARD
LWV Holiday Poinsettias Sale The annual sale by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County runs Nov. 1 - 20. For more information and to obtain an order form, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org Orders must be received by Saturday, Nov. 20. Plant pickup is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Veteran’s Day FREE breakfast Nov. 11 8-10 a.m. served by American Legion Post 55 to all veterans and their families. The Legion will not be serving a dinner this year. Darryl 719-836-4899.
CONSCIOUS DISIPLINE PARENTING NIGHT Nov. 11 7 - 8 p.m. This session will focus on Positive Intent - Committing to Teach Instead of Judge. Practicing the tool of Positive Intent becomes more doable when we apply that message to ourselves. Please register at your earliest convenience and no later than 11/9 by going to https://forms.gle/jhq7HFBHnrnpDa5x9 The Zoom link will be sent to people who register the day before the session.
‘The Stomping Grounds’ Benefit movie Nov. 12 6 p.m. Matchstick Productions presents “The Stomping Grounds” movie Premier to benefit BV Special Education at the Ivy Ballroom inside Surf Hotel to raise funds to send Buena Vista students to the BOEC Adaptive Ski School in Breckenridge. facebook.com/events/410740947204610
CANDLE MAKING WORKSHOP at the Buena Vista Public Library Nov. 13 2 classes will be offered. One at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. Make your own you candle in this informative 60-minute class. All materials will be provided. Registration required. Call 719-395-8700 to register.
Ley Line free show at the Ivy Nov. 13 7 p.m. Ley Line is a collective of four women songwriters who blend influences from North America, Europe, Latin America, and West Africa by using different languages, close harmonies, and acoustic instrumentation to take listeners on a global musical journey. Tickets limited, RSVP at nightout.com/events/ley-line/tickets
THE HIGH COUNTRY FINE ARTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS “CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG” Nov. 13 & 14 6 p.m. at Darren Patterson Christian Academy.
NATIVE AMERICANS OF COLORADO: VIRTUAL PROGRAM Nov. 17 1 - 2 p.m. From Mesa Verde to the high plains, learn the stories of the original inhabitants of Colorado. Active Minds, a provider of professional lectures, traces the civilizations of the Ute, Cheyenne, Arapaho, Pueblo and other tribes in order to understand Colorado’s Native American history and legacy. Attend through Zoom, meeting ID 819 4450 4886 Pascode 587908 or attend a viewing party at the library in the meeting room.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Nov. 18. Join us each month on the 3rd Thrusday from 5 - 7 p.m. for Business After Hours. Enjoy food, drinks, and networking. $10 per person, cash or local check only.
First Annual Turkey Trot 5K Nov. 25 Shake your trail feather! Come join us for a fun Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning. For more information and to register, visit bvsingletrack.com
ONGOING EVENTS
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure every Wednesday through Dec. 15th, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor, and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles every Thursday through Dec. 16th, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through Dec. 17th. Story Time brings together books, rhyming, and play to build active reading skills. To make it extra special, we will focus on one letter a week for the theme and a craft. At the end of the alphabet, kids will have made their very own alphabet book. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. October’s Theme: Bridge-Building. Socially distanced and masks encouraged. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Buena Vista Heritage Closed till December Buena Vista Heritage is now closed for our scheduled seasonal closure. We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the Christmas Opening and Chili Cookoff Events on December 4th and the Nutcracker December 5th at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
Salida Hot Springs closes through Oct. 16 Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center will be closed from now through Oct. 16 for maintenance and cleaning. The center will reopen at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, a press release stated.
Rock Run Gallery under new ownership Friday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. till close Rock Run Gallery is under new ownership by Jennie Omasta! Please join us for a casual re-opening event in celebration of our transition. The afternoon will include store specials, a prize drawing, refreshments, appetizers, and more! Come anytime and stay as long as you like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.