Thursday
June 30
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT June 30, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. Final movies will premiere at the Library Night at the Drive-In on July 28. All supplies provided, including snacks. Attend all four sessions.
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 30, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Bill Kelly.
Friday
July 1
ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUPPETS: DIVE IN & DISCOVER YOURSELF July 1, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista River Park Pavilion. Rocky Mountain Puppets entertains the whole family with an island shipwreck puppet and ventriloquist show for the whole family.
TIN CUP ART FAIR July 1, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tin Cup Town Hall. Artists from the Taylor Park and Tin Cup area will be showcasing colorful watercolors, barbed wire flower yard art, stained glass sun catchers, woodland animal mosaic wall hangings and more. For more information, please call Janet at 970-641-4082.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 1, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Carin Mari Lechner.
FALCONAIRES CONCERT July 1, 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Salida. U.S. Air Force Academy jazz ensemble. Free, open to the public.
Weekend
July 2-3
FLASH FISHING-ART FUNDRAISER July 2, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., art tent at116 F Street Mall, Salida. Seven pieces of fishing-themed fine art will be offered for various levels of donations to the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Fly tying demonstrations will be held throughout the day and a box of 60 custom-tied flies will be available by donation.
MADAMS OF CENTRAL COLORADO July 2, 7 p.m., Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Tickets $20, available online at buenavistaheritage.org
FREEDOM FEST FREE CONCERT IN THE PARK July 3, 5 - 7 p.m., McPhelemy Park.
Monday
July 4
4TH OF JULY FREEDOM FEST
Historic reenactments. Free entrance to the McPhelemy Park train depot. Optimist pancake breakfast 7-9 a.m., Freedom 5K at 8 a.m. (register at www.getmeregistered.com/bvfreedom5k), the 3K Fun Run/Walk, 4th of July Parade on East Main St. at 9 a.m., Art in the Park at McPhelemy Park and fireworks by the American Legion at dusk.
LEADVILLE FIRECRACKER 5K July 4, 9 a.m., 5th and Harrison. Walk or run the 5 kilometer (3.1 mile) course that starts and finishes in downtown Leadville. Run the race, watch the parade and win a prize in the post race raffle. Register at https://bit.ly/3MQRtLg
LOOKING FORWARD
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT July 7, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. Final movies will premiere at the Library Night at the Drive-In on July 28. All supplies provided, including snacks. Attend all four sessions.
WITHIN OUR RANGE BOOK STUDY July 7, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss and reflect on Elizabeth Kolbert’s book ‘Under a White Sky.’ Meet at RMOC, 23850 US Hwy. 285 S. Food truck and beverage service available prior to discussion.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 7, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Alex Johnstone of Rapidgrass.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 8, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Barb Maxey.
REGGAE ON THE LAWN July 8-10. Dance party and a music lineup featuring Collie Buddz and The Movement with special performances by The Polish Ambassador, Israel Vibration and Don Carlos. Plus a new Softlanding Sunday Show featuring Rapidgrass. Free for kids 12 and under.
LEADVILLE SILVER RUSH 50 RUN, July 9. Take on 50 miles of extreme territory that starts at 10,200 feet and reaches 12,000 feet on four separate occasions at the Life Time Silver Rush 50 Run. More information and registration at www.leadvilleraceseries.com/run/silverrush50run/
PIRATE DOGS OF THE SEA July 9, 10 a.m., Buena Vista River Park Pavilion. Join Denise Gard’s border collies as they hunt for treasure and learn about keeping the ocean clean.
26TH COLORADO BREWERS RENDEZVOUS July 9, 1 p.m., Riverside Park, Salida. Craft beer fest with exclusive beers available only at the Pre-Vous on July 8 at the historic Salida SteamPlant Theater. Tickets for both events are on sale online through EventBrite.
QIGONG July 11, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: FISH HATCHERY July 12, 10 - 11 a.m., Chalk Cliff Fish Hatchery, 22605 CR 287, Nathrop. The Chalk Cliff Fish Hatchery is nestled at the foot of Mount Princeton and annually raises about 700,000 rainbow trout. Come take a tour of the hatchery, feed the fish and make a fishy print.
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON July 13, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Hot dogs and burgers; please bring your own table setting and a side dish to go along with the meal. Program presentation by Ark Valley Helping Hands. Door prizes will be awarded.
free legal self-help clinic July 13, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK: DAVID ALLEN July 14, 10 - 11 a.m. Transform a fast-paced, overwhelming, overcommitted life into one that is balanced, integrated, relaxed, with more successful outcomes. Watch a live conversation with New York Times Best Selling author David Allen, one of the world’s most influential thinkers on personal productivity. Register online at buenavistalibrary.org
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT July 14, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. All supplies provided, including snacks. Attend all four sessions.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 14, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Bob Weir.
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
CALL FOR ARTISTS IN LIBRARY EXHIBIT through July and August. Email chaffeearts@gmail.com if you would like to participate.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20, 4 p.m. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
