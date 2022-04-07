Thursday
April 7
‘ANTIDOTES FOR AGEISM’ April 7. Interactive hybrid film screening to empower attendees with motivation and knowledge to advocate for age-friendly healthcare, followed by a discussion about age-friendly health. The event will be live at Salida SteamPlant Theater, 220 W. Sackett Avenue, and available to stream online. Register here: https://bit.ly/36YrdQf
WITHIN OUR RANGE April 7, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Zoom meeting. This offering from GARNA and the Buena Vista and Salida public libraries, meets quarterly
at different locations to study literature related to our relationship to the Earth. This month’s book is ‘Where the Water Goes’ by David Owen.
Friday
April 8
MOLLY’S CLUB GRAND OPENING April 8, 4 p.m., Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St. Celebrate the new community playground inspired by Molly Grether and made possible by her parents Bob and Katy Grether and the Colorado Health Foundation.
MEET & GREET/BOOK SIGNING April 8, 4 - 6 p .m., Eye Candy, 118 N. F Street, Salida. Meet Nathrop resident and author Ana Maria Vasquez and check out her new book “NATURE: Divine Experience with Trees, Plants, Stones, and Landscapes,” published by Sacred Stories Publishing.
Weekend
April 9-10
CPR AND FIRST AID April 9, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (1-hour lunch break), Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 14+. Training provided by the Chaffee County Fire Department. Get CPR/First Aid certified in this course.
FLYFISHING YOUTH CAMP SIGNUP. The 17th annual River Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp for teen youth ages 14-18 at AEI Base Camp in Taylor Park on June 12-18, hosted by Colorado Trout Unlimited. Space is limited; apply by April 10. For more information or to apply, visit coloradotu.org/youthcamp
WALDEN CHAMBER SPRING CONCERT April 10, 3 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Theater. Byron Hitchcock, violinist; Matt Diekman, viola; Zack Reaves, cello; and Jo Boatright, piano will perform music by Witold Lutaslawski, Ludwig van Beethoven and Spanish composer Joaquin Turina. 2 p.m. informance by Boatright. $20 at the door or online at waldenchambermusic.org. Students are free.
PALM SUNDAY SEDAR MEAL April 10, 5 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Street. Lamb, beef and beverage provided; please bring a side dish or salad to share. Light desserts are welcome. $5 for adults; $3 for children aged 6-12; ages 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the church office 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday (closed 12 - 1 p.m.) and 9 a.m. - noon Thursday. For more information, call the office at 719.395.8424
or Janine at 719.395.6597
Monday
April 11
UKULELE JAM April 11, 4 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
Tuesday
April 12
MASTERS MAKE & TAKE April 12, Buena Vista Public Library. Whimsical whirligigs.
EASTER MARKET OUTREACH April 12-13, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 22 Cottonwood Ave., Buena Vista. If you would like to make an Easter feast donation, it can be mailed to P.O. Box 4646 or dropped off at the Mission. For more info call 719-395-9321.
Wednesday
April 13
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON April 13, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Bring a dish that is egg related or a spring salad, and bring your own place setting. Bingo afterwards with door prizes of chocolate.
free legal self-help clinic April 13, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
LOOKING FORWARD
GREAT DECISIONS: DRUG POLICY IN LATIN AMERICA April 14, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Consider the roots and consequences of punitive drug policies. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for Zoom link and more information.
VALLEY VISIONS OPENING April 14, 5 - 8 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Ballroom. Showcase of art by 60 local artists, as well as a special show by top student artists from Salida schools in the mezzanine. Cash bar, music by Maryanne Rozzi on the Celtic harp and silent auction. Donations accepted at the door. www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/valley-visions
CHOCOLATE LOVER’S FANTASY April 14, 5:30 - 8 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162. Chocolate dessert samples, savory appetizers, beer and wine tasting and a silent auction with exclusive items. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. For more details, visit alliancechaffee.org/thealliance-events/
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION April 16, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Cindy Walter of Colorado Springs, with special feature from Patty Ouellette, Jeweler’s Bench. Piano and song by Katie Goddard. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 yrs. RSVP to Betty 395-6967 or Judy 395-8230. Free babysitting at Mt. Heights Baptist Church.
QIGONG April 18, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong (pronounced ‘chee gong’) involves coordinated, low flowing movement, deep breathing and a
meditative state of mind.
The Artist’s Palette April 20, 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Design and make beautiful beaded bracelets inspired by Mexican Huichol bead art.
NARFE BILLIE LOVE CHAPTER 2286 MEETING April 21, 11:30 a.m., Fiesta Mexicana, 1220 E. U.S. 50, Salida. Guests are welcome.
For information call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or chapter president Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
Central Mountain SBDC Open House + Ribbon Cutting April 22, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Palace Hotel, Salida. Meet up with friends, colleagues and like-minded entrepreneurs while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, and appetizers catered by Kalamata Pit.
EARTH DAY April 22, Salida. The event will feature the popular Parade of the Species through downtown to Riverside Park, along with music, community partner booths, speakers, displays and food and refreshments. The parade units will organize at Alpine Park beginning at 11:30 and kick off at noon, marching down F Street to Riverside Park. For more information or to take part, visit climatecolorado.com/
MOTHER! THE STORY OF MARY HARRIS JONES April 23, 2 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. 60-minute, one-woman play starring Jan Justis as famous union organizer, rabble-rouser and child rights advocate, Mary Harris Mother Jones. Audience capped at 50.
Keeping Bewnie, Buena! BV Neighborhood Clean-Up Day April 24, 1 - 3 p.m., west dirt parking lot of the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Public welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
UKULELE JAM April 25, 4 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
GREAT DECISIONS: INDUSTRIAL POLICY April 28, 4:30 - 6 p.m. Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss supply chain upheaval, trade and economic policy. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for Zoom link and more information.
AVHH SPRING SERVICE DAY April 30, 1 - 4:30 p.m. Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteer assistance to tackle outdoor chores for approximately 20 AVHH member households in the county. Registration is required, available online at https://bit.
ly/3sVkYDy and due by Saturday, April 23. Additional details about the meeting spot, service assignments and post-event gathering location will be shared with event registrants. Event-related questions can be submitted via phone or text to 719-530-1198 or by email to info@avhelpinghands.org
ONGOING EVENTS
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays through April 25, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
Buena Vista Library
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. No class March 23. Instructor Laura Hart leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20, 4 p.m. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
