A safety closure is in place for westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon at exit 133 (Dotsero) due to a multiple vehicle crash located further west at Mile Point 122.9. Motorists should anticipate the westbound safety closure being in place until at least this evening. Westbound motorists are being routed onto the northern alternate route. The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours travel time. Eastbound I-70 remains open. All updates will continue to post to COtrip.org.