Buena Vista district schools are on spring break and, for the first week this year, district superintendent Lisa Yates decided to take a break as well from releasing her weekly updates on the COVID-19 situation in the district.
No news for the district is good news, however: Yates said that the district had no new cases this past week, and has had no cases related to the school since March 1.
Business will resume March 29, with regular Monday morning updates, 5 p.m. Zoom meetings, and a meeting of the district’s board of directors to be held in the high school’s new flex commons space, Yates said.
“We are inviting families who may have not enrolled in BV Schools this year to join us for that 3/29 meeting at 5:00 pm and then principals are scheduling tours and coffees for families to learn more about risk mitigation as they make decisions about enrollment for 2021-22,” Yates said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.