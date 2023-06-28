With the award of the recent EPA Brownfields grant of $979,222, the McGinnis Gym project is fully funded and the team is preparing for construction with an anticipated start date set for mid-July.
Watershed Inc. will be hosting a community kickoff meeting at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 29, at the BV school district administration building. Learn about the history of the McGinnis Gym, the remediation and restoration plan, meet the team behind the project and share personal stories and photos of the gym. Light refreshments will be provided.
Virtual access will also be available via Zoom https://shorturl.ac/7al7n
Call-in 312-626-6799, Meeting ID: 517 182 6313, Passcode: 80461
