Watershed Inc. was awarded $250,000 grant towards their rehabilitation of Buena Vista’s historic McGinnis Gym by the State Historical Fund. Watershed Inc., a preservation-focused nonprofit corporation founded by Buena Vista locals Rick Bieterman and Katy Welter, acquired the property from the school district in Sep. 2022, pledging to rehabilitate the gym for school and community use.
“With all the impressive new construction in Chaffee County, the historic buildings of Buena Vista remain the heart of the community,” Watershed wrote after their purchase of the building. “Main Street tells a story of progress, and also a commitment to the legacy of the town’s core values – education, recreation and connection.”
The State Historical Fund is a statewide grants program created by the 1990 constitutional amendment, allowing limited gaming in the towns of Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk. The amendment directs that a portion of the gaming tax revenues be used for historic preservation throughout the state. The State Historical Fund is also supporting BV Heritage’s restoration of the Old Chaffee County Courthouse.
“It’s cool that we’re side by side,” Bieterman said. “It shows the state is invested in this town.”
Watershed Inc. is also pursuing a Brownfields Cleanup Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
A brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.
The McGinnis Gym needs asbestos and lead-containing paint abatement, which Watershed hopes to fund through this EPA grant.
“It’s competitive nationwide,” he said. “They only give out 25 grants a year.” Welter has also been working with a group at Kansas State University who specializes in supporting grant applications.
They can also pursue grant funding through the state, as well as tax credits once the project is completed.
“The whole idea was to capitalize on these programs through our nonprofit, whereas the school doesn’t have the opportunity to do this,” Bieterman said.
The remodel itself, set to start in August 2023, will be focused on restoring the “glamour of the 1936 gym,” originally designed by Walter J. De Mordaunt. De Mordaunt also designed the Chaffee County Courthouse in Salida; the Star-Journal Model Home, the YMCA building and the McClelland Orphanage in Pueblo; and the Lamar Post office.
“That grant will cover rehab of the windows, bringing the old doors back to what they were…the roof is a piece of the puzzle, as well as the masonry, which is in pretty rough shape,” Bieterman said. “So bringing back that old charm…The gym will look as it did in 1936, inside and out, with modern amenities.”
Bieterman is most excited to work with all the user groups, including the school district, the Buena Vista Recreation Department and the Boys and Girls Club. For him, the project is really about returning an asset once set to be demolished to the community.
“We want to see it brought back to life at low to no cost for all the community,” he said. “It was a gym, it was a dance hall, at one point it was the funeral parlor. It’s seen a lot of cool and unique stuff…The schools have the capacity to do that, use it most of the time but also rent it out at low or no cost. It’s just meant to be for the community.”
Watershed plans to keep as much of the original building as possible, including maintaining its original maple flooring and improving the theater side. They also want to encourage the community to share any historic photos or memorabilia to “bring that charm back” to the gym.
“We believe that old buildings tell stories, preserve history,” Bieterman said. “This is a way of bringing old and new together. I mean that from a constructive perspective, but I mean it from a human being perspective, too … It can be a space where people can gather, put their hard feelings aside, and join in a wholesome community event.”
For more information, to share photos and memorabilia or to contact Rick or Katy at rickbieterman@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.