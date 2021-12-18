Kevin Nelson, left, and David Lady, director of Salida Public Works, got a surprise recently when they were doing a waterline replacement near the Fawn Ridge subdivision area west of Salida. The remains of a circa 1912 wooden waterline were discovered. They donated it to the Salida Museum, where it will eventually become part of a display.
