WoodWaterMain

Kevin Nelson, left, and David Lady, director of Salida Public Works, with the remains of a circa 1912 wooden waterline.

Kevin Nelson, left, and David Lady, director of Salida Public Works, got a surprise recently when they were doing a waterline replacement near the Fawn Ridge subdivision area west of Salida. The remains of a circa 1912 wooden waterline were discovered. They donated it to the Salida Museum, where it will eventually become part of a display.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.