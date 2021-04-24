Walden Chamber Music Society will be presenting a virtual concert at noon, May 6 that will be available through midnight, May 9.
Walden’s artistic director and concert pianist Jo Boatright will be joined by Mark Rush on violin, Matt Diekman on viola and Camilla Bonzo on ‘cello.
The program will include “Intermezzo” for violin, viola and ‘cello by Zoltàn Kodàly, “Aubade” for violin, viola and ‘cello by Georges Enescu, “Viva” by Michael Daugherty, “Filter” by Daniel Bernard Roumain, “Amazing Grace” and “Cricket Dance” by Mark O’Connor and “Piano Quartet in D Major, Op. 23” by Anton Dvoràk for piano, violin, viola and ‘cello.
Insights from the performers will add to your enjoyment.
Tickets will be available on Walden’s website and cost $15. Ticket purchases and viewing will be on the honor system. If these pandemic times find you unable to pay for a ticket, we invite you to view the concert at no charge. As always, student tickets are free thanks to the generosity of Collegiate Peaks Bank.
This performance is generously underwritten by Our Town Medical, Dr. Eric Gibb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.