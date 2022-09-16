Walden Chamber Music Society’s opening event is their scholarship concert, “Curtis to Colorado,” featuring award-winning pianist Nathan Lee, from the world-renowned Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.
The concert will be at 7 p.m., Sept. 27, at the SteamPlant in Salida. Tickets are available online at www.waldenchambermusic.org, at the SteamPlant website salidasteamplant.com and at the door.
For this fundraising event, tickets are $35. Students K-12 are free and an accompanying adult will have the reduced price of $20.
A reception follows in the ballroom and is open to all concert attendees. Further information will be forthcoming.
“As we have missed holding fundraising events these past 2 years, we are hoping for a full house on the 27th as this concert is to raise funds for our scholarships. The other big news for our fundraising, though, is that we are having a silent auction to augment revenue,” said Walden Chamber president Sally Kriebel.
The silent auction is live at www.waldenchambermusic.org
Auction items have been donated from Walden board members, circle members and friends.
Online bidding will remain open until 3 p.m., Sept. 27. Further bidding will be available in person in the ballroom following Lee’s performance. until 9:30 p.m.
Walden Chamber Music Society and how to become a Circle Member or Friend of Walden, please visit our website at: www.WaldenChamberMusic.org
