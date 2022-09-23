Walden Chamber Music Society announces a change of artist for its “Curtis to Colorado” scholarship fundraiser concert.
Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Nathan Lee is unable to perform.
In his place, we are presenting award-winning pianist Zhu Wang who is represented by Young Concert Artists.
Wang appears by special arrangement with Curtis on Tour, the Nina van Maltzahn Global Touring Initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music.
Tickets are $35. Students K-12 are free, and one adult accompanying one or more students may purchase a ticket for $20. A reception follows the concert in the SteamPlant ballroom and is open to all attendees.
This reception provides a last chance to bid on items featured in our silent auction, Walden’s fundraiser for its operations.
For further information, go to the website www.waldenchambermusic.org
This concert will be performed Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Steam Plant in Salida at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.waldenchambermusic.org, salidasteamplant.com, and at the door.
“As we have missed holding fundraising events these past 2 years, we are hoping for a full house on Sept. 27 as this concert is to raise funds for our scholarships.
The other big news for our fundraising, though, is that we are having a silent auction to augment revenue,” said Walden Chamber President, Sally Kriebel.
The silent auction is now live. Auction items have been donated from Walden Board Members, Circle Members and Friends.
Online bidding will remain open until 3 p.m. the day of the concert, Sept. 27. However, further bidding will be available in person in the ballroom following Mr. Lee’s performance. Bidding will close at 9:30 p.m.
Walden Chamber Music Society is celebrating their 20th Season of bringing Classical Chamber Music to Chaffee County.
Walden’s missions are to present professional musicians performing high quality classical chamber music at reasonable ticket prices; to make these performances free to students and children; and to provide financial support to music programs in Salida and Buena Vista Schools.
For more information on Walden Chamber Music Society and how to become a Circle Member or Friend of Walden, please visit our website at: www.WaldenChamberMusic.org
