The Walden Chamber Music Society will present the last concert of its 20th season at 3 p.m., June 5, at the SteamPlant Theater in Salida.
The rarely heard “Duo for Violin and Cello” by the Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály will be performed by violinist Elisabeth Adkins and her brother, cellist Chris Adkins.
The piece is a cross-pollination of folk songs and formal structure. Intense lyricism bursts forth in deep torment, returning to quieter lyricism. Chris will bow a melody while plucking an accompaniment along with Elisabeth playing a countermelody.
Ludwig van Beethoven, known to all music lovers, will be heard in the String Quartet Op. 18 # 6. Elisabeth and Chris will be joined by their younger sister Clare Adkins-Cason, violist and Chris’ wife Alexandra Adkins, violinist.
The Scherzo movement starts out like the tumbling act of a circus troupe – with syncopation and quick, bouncy surges.
The last movement, labeled “La malinconia” is the heart of the quartet which ends Prestissimo-the fastest tempo marking Beethoven wrote.
The program opens with the charming “Divertimento in B flat Major for piano, violin and cello” by Joseph Haydn, often referred to as “Papa” Haydn as he set the style for the Classical Period of music.
Tickets are available at the door on Sunday or online at waldenchambermusic.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.