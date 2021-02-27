The Walden Chamber Music Society is offering two scholarships of $1,000 each to Chaffee County students who wish to pursue an education in the field of music.
If you are a graduating senior or a previous Walden recipient you are eligible to apply.
To download a copy of the application form please visit our website www.waldenchambermusic.org and click the Education tab. The cut-off date for application submission is April 1.
