The Walden Chamber Music Society will present highlights from its year of virtual concerts on the big screen at Comanche Drive-In.
Composers represented will be Beethoven, Dvorak, Schubert, Mozart and more.
Tailgating will start at 7:30 p.m., and the concert movie will start at 9, Thursday, June 24.
Tickets are $20 per car. Bonus feature will be a short, award winning film by Matt Diekman shown afterwards.
