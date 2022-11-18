Walden Chamber Music Society announced the first concert of its 20th season will be at 3 p.m., Nov. 27.
Be sure to arrive early to take in the pre-concert informance at 2 p.m.
Join Walden’s artistic director and concert pianist Jo Boatright, Byron Hitchcock (violin), Matt Dickman (viola),and Camilla Bonzo (cello) as they perform works by John Williams, Alexander von Zemlinsky and Antonín Dvorák.
Tickets are available at www.WaldenChamberMusic.org, at the SteamPlant and on the SteamPlant website. In-person and livestream admission for purchase at salidasteamplant.com
Livestream tickets are only available through the Salida SteamPlant website. Click on “Buy Tickets Online” at https://SalidaSteamPlant.com
This season, Walden is offering free tickets to students and a free ticket for an accompanying adult to help grow their love of music. A special thank you to Collegiate Peaks Bank for underwriting the free student tickets. This concert is underwritten by Chaffee County Women Who Care.
Walden Chamber Music Society is celebrating its 20th season of bringing classical chamber music to Chaffee County. Walden’s missions are to present professional musicians performing high quality classical chamber music at reasonable ticket prices; to make these performances free to students and children; and to provide financial support to music programs in Salida and Buena Vista Schools.
