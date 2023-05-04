Over the past year, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association has twice attempted to restructure member rates in ways that unfairly target certain members. These proposals have resulted in confusion and distrust at significant cost.
Leadership change is needed, starting with the board.
This spring, I urge members to vote for Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle in the upcoming SDCEA board election; ballots are going out this month.
These candidates are committed to transparency, equity and sustainability.
Mark Boyle, an electrical engineer, built a career delivering reliable energy. Through his small solar farm, he gained experience with clean, affordable power. His expertise would benefit members and the environment.
Jeff Fiedler, a dedicated public servant, brings an open, forward-thinking approach. As county commissioner and school board member, he helped the community. Fiedler would help steer SDCEA to an equitable clean energy future.
A new business model promoting efficiency and fairness is needed. SDCEA must follow co-ops transitioning to clean, affordable energy.
Jeff and Mark will lead with transparency, uniting members around a fair path forward. Members deserve leaders focused on clean power, fair rates and resilience.
Please join me in voting for change on the SDCEA board. Vote for Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle; their experience and commitment will lead SDCEA to a clean energy future for all.
Bob Toevs
Buena Vista
