I have known Joe Redetzke for almost 10 years since he and his wife Janey moved to Buena Vista from St. Joseph, Mo.
He is uniquely qualified for another 3-year term on the board of directors of the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
He is progressive, forward thinking and a strong advocate of bringing affordable, reliable, and clean energy to all 12,000 of SDCEA members.
To him the safety of the SDCEA employees is vital to their jobs so they must be given the very best equipment to accomplish their jobs safely and efficiently in the most extreme weather conditions.
Joe serves on a statewide organization advocating for rural energy, beneficial electrification, and legislation for rural coops while correspondingly serving on a regional resolutions committee.
Joe has served the co-op well during his past 7-plus years on the board, including 5 years as chairman. He has decades of corporate and private business ownership experience.
With a Director Gold certification from the NRECA, Joe has educated himself and the SDCEA Board on risk management and the financial and legal responsibilities of rural coops.
Ballots are currently being mailed and need to be returned by June 8.
You can’t do better than to vote for Joe so that he can continue his commitment to providing rates that are stable and energy that is reliable and renewable as well as striving to improve communications and member engagement with all SDCEA members.
Judy Curran
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.