Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is in the process of collaborating with First Street Family Health to transition providers and employees to become part of HRRMC’s organization.
Physician assistant Jamie Vollmerhausen, PA-C, began providing family medicine and primary care at Buena Vista Health Center Wednesday, June 7.
BVHC is located at 28374 CR 317 in Buena Vista. In addition to family medicine and primary care, Vollmerhausen specializes in functional and holistic medicine.
Vollmerhausen holds a master’s degree in physician assistant studies and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan. She began working as a physician assistant for First Street Family Health in 2016.
To make an appointment with Vollmerhausen, patients can call BVHC at 719-395-9048.
