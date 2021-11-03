Buena Vista split four games last weekend in its home Girls Varsity Tournament, earning victories over Middle Park and Grand Valley.
Math did Buena Vista no favors.
“The girls did all they could at the tournament to try to make their way into Regionals. We missed 36th place by .003 in RPI,” Lady Demons coach Jamie Page said.
“We had two tough matches against high ranked teams, No. 2 Meeker and No. 9 Centauri,” she said. “The girls played them close in the first games of each but just couldn’t pull off an upset.”
The Lady Demons topped Middle Park 25-18, 25-19 in the opening match.
“We played Middle Park well. The girls played a great consistent match and took care of business,” Page said. “We crossed over and played Grand Valley and it was close but the girls pulled it off 25-23 both sets. They helped me reach a 200 win mark in my career that they surprised me with at the tournament, I had no idea.
Sara Shannahan had 5 kills and Stella Dawson 4 of the team’s 18 and Chupp had a dozen digs and 7 assists.
Maya Schucknecht led the Lady Demons with 8 assists and Susie Chupp had 5 of the team’s 17. Both players also contributed a 10 digs and Tanner Richmond had 12.
Buena Vista dropped 25-16, 25-13 decisions to Centauri in the next match. Richmond had 11 digs and Schucknecht 4 of the team’s 7 assists.
Meeker prevailed in BV’s final match of the day with 25-18, 25-14 wins.
Sophia Lopez had a team-high 4 kills of BV’s 13. Meeker tallied 31 successful attacks.
Chupp had 12 digs and 6 assists.
Buena Vista ends its season 10-13 overall and 4-7 in Tri-Peaks League action.
“The girls improved by leaps and bounds from last year and we were really hoping to squeeze into regionals but just barely missed it,” Page said. “We will lose 5 seniors this year, their leadership, positive attitudes, hard work and great personalities will be greatly missed. We have a great bunch of girls coming back that are going to work hard to make it into Regionals next year.”
