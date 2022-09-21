The Volley Demons split action last week, losing a contested match at Monte Vista and sweeping Center for the homecoming game Thursday.
Monte Vista upped its game Tuesday and earned a hard-fought victory as the Volley Demons had a 12-match winning streak snapped 27-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.
“Monte was tough and just outplayed us for sure,” Buena Vista coach Jamie Page said. “They had some tough serves that kept us out of system and dug a lot of out hits up.
“The girls played fine, Monte was just on top of their game that night.”
Madeline Litvay led the Lady Demons with 11 kills followed by Maya Schuknecht with 7. Susie Chupp led BV with 13 assists and Schuknecht had 12; Autumn Wingo had 13 digs, Makenna St. John 12 and Schuknecht 10.
Buena Vista improved to 10-3 Thursday with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-12 victory over Center.
“Center also had great ball control, but the girls did a good job serving and keeping us in system so we could run an offense effectively,” Page said. “Maya, Autumn and Stella all had 8 kills and Makenna had 6 aces. The girls did a great job bouncing back and staying focused to get the win.”
The Volley Demons played at Crested Buttee Tuesday night and next play Sept. 27 when they host Sanford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.