Experience and height paid off for visiting county rival Salida March 31 and the Lady Demons fell 25-17, 25-21, 25-23.
“It was a very exciting, close match for only going to 3 games,” Buena Vista coach Jamie Page said. “Salida has more experience and a lot of height. The girls did a great job keeping them from setting up and running their offense consistently.”
That lack of experience showed especially at critical service times in an otherwise close match, she said.
“It was so fun to be able to play in front of a home crowd. The energy in the building was outstanding and really got the girls playing well,” Page noted. “I think for the younger ones it was a little overwhelming at first, but then they got in the rhythm with it.”
Maya Schuknecht had 5 aces and some amazing saves and Mitchek Colley did an outstanding job coming in the third game and running the offense, she said.
Buena Vista fell 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 at St. Mary’s March 30.
“St. Mary’s was the best game the girls had played both offensively and defensively up to this point,” Page said. “St. Mary’s is a very skilled senior heavy team that the girls handled well.
“We were in the positives for our hitting percent and kept our service errors to a minimum that match,” she said. “I saw a lot of growth against St. Mary’s both mentally and physically. The girls continue to battle and make improvements every match.”
Tuesday’s match against Banning Lewis was cancelled due to quarantine by them. Buena Vista travels to James Irwin Thursday and Ellicott Saturday.
