Buena Vista ended its volleyball season with a 17-8 record following a pair of losses in the 2A Region 10 tournament in Greeley Saturday.
Buena Vista fell to Limon 30-28, 25-14, 22-25, 25-8 and to Dayspring Christian Academy 18-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-20.
“A big heartbreak this time of year when everyone had high hopes of making it to state,” Lady Demons coach Jamie Page said. “When the dust settles, the girls will be able to look back and see all that they have accomplished this season.
“Not only through wins and losses, but coming together as a team and overcoming quite a bit of adversity throughout the season,” she said.
One accomplishment was the second-highest position coming into the playoff bracket as the No. 15 seed.
“This group of seniors have worked hard and put in a lot of energy and time to this program. They are a talented bunch that will leave their teammates, coaches and this program a better place,” Page said. “They will be missed but not forgotten.”
Against Limon, junior Madelyn Litvay finished with 11 kills and senior Autumn Wingo had 10. Freshman Hannah Wingo added five kills and a team-leading five blocks.
Limon held a 43-39 advantage in kills, hitting at a respectable .160 percentage. BV struggled to just .029. Against Dayspring, BV upped it to a very respectable .194, but the Eagles soared on a .310 percentage, connecting on 41 percent of their kill attempts.
“There were close games in every match and the girls battled from behind,” Page said. “I love the drive and never-give-up attitude this group brings to the floor.”
That attitude permeated each match, from winning the games they did to dropping a 30-28 heartbreaker and coming up short 25-8.
“Everyone played a huge role in this weekend and this season. We won together and lost together, but made each other better volleyball players and people,” Page said.
Buena Vista finished 5-2, in third place in the 2A Southern Peaks League.
“We will have a big turnover next season with seven seniors leaving that played huge roles on this team,” Page said, “but the younger ones stepped up in practice and on the floor this year.
“They will continue the legacy of hard work and becoming better that this group of seniors left behind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.