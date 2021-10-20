Buena Vista lost a tough volleyball match Thursday in Manitou Springs.
The 14-1 Lady Mustangs tripled kills over the Volley Demons en route to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 victory.
“The girls played well and left it all on the court,” coach Jamie Page said. “Manitou out matched us from a height and speed standpoint.
“The girls did a great job getting some touches on their hits, but trying to stop their 6-foot-four girl was hard.”
The tallest player listed on BV’s roster is 5-foot-10 sophomore Madeline Litvay, who paced BV with 4 kills.
Manitou Springs tallied 33 kills on 96 attempts with 1 errors led by Avah Armour’s 10. Buena Vista recorded 11 kills on 54 attempts with 12 errors.
Maya Schucknecht led BV with 3 aces, 6 digs and 6 assists.
“We did a much better job serving and when we had the opportunity to set up our offense the girls had some great swings,” Page said.
The season continues for Buena Vista (6-9, 2-5).
“We had a tough couple of weeks knowing that we were going to play a lot of teams ranked quite a big higher than us,” Page said. “The girls didn’t let up and played well but just couldn’t hang with their offensive weapons.”
Buena Vista hosted Florence Tuesday, visits CSCS on Thursday and Salida Saturday.
“We are still fighting to hang on to our Regional slot and need a couple of wins this week,” Page said.
