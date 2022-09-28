The Buena Vista High School volleyball team improved to 11-3 with a 3-0 match win at Crested Butte Secondary School last week.
The Lady Demons posted a 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 victory Sept. 20.
“The girls stayed in control of the games pretty much the whole time,” Lady Demons coach Jamie Page said. “They served well and passed well.”
Maya Schuknecht paced the offense, both setting it up with 13 assists and finishing it off with 10 kills.
She “had a great match. She played very smart yet aggressive when she was in the front row as an attacker and did a good job setting up the hitters when she rotated to the back as a setter,” Page said. “We run a 6-2 offense, which gives Maya the opportunity to set and hit.
“Susie (Chupp) sets when Maya’s in the front row.” Chupp contributed eight assists.
Sophia Lopez put down seven kills at the net.
“Sophia played one of her better offensive games of the season hitting at a .700 with no errors,” Page said. “We hit well as a team, hitting .229 and kept them out of system with 12 aces.
Makenna St. John led BV with four aces and keyed the defense with 14 digs and Stella Dawson, Susie Chupp and Autumn Wingo each contributed six digs.
Buena Vista was to host Sanborn Tuesday, in one of the bigger home matches this season.
“The big match for the week will be Tuesday against Sanford, they are ranked ninth in state and ahead of us in league,” Page said. “The girls have been working hard both offensively and defensively these past 2 weeks to take them down. If we can hit in the .170 range as a team, serve tough shooting for about 90% with some aces thrown in there, we hope to keep them out of system and come up with a big win both in league and for RPI standings.”
The Lady Demons head to Trinidad for a match Saturday afternoon.
“We … need a win to keep up our RPI and hope to be at the top of league,” Page said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.