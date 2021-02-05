Free income tax return help is available in Buena Vista. The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free income tax return preparation and electronic filing again this year, provided by The Rotary Club of Buena Vista.
Tax return preparation will be done in the Aspen Room of the Community Center on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons starting Feb. 9 and ending April 13.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling or texting 719-293-1857.
Everyone must follow COVID-19 safety protocols by wearing a mask and maintaining a healthy physical distance of 6 feet.
Tax filing includes filing for the Earned Income Tax Credit available to many low-income taxpayers. The 2020 CARES Act provides a tax benefit with a special $300 per person charitable donation deduction even if you don’t normally itemize deductions.
Taxpayers should bring all of their 2020 tax records, their 2019 tax return, photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and all dependents.
If child-care expenses are to be claimed, bring the provider’s tax identification or social security number.
A blank or voided check is needed for direct deposit, the fastest way to get your refund.
